Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Twitter Published on Dec 16, 2021, 06:04 pm

South Korean actress Park So-dam, well known for her work in the Oscar-winning film Parasite, underwent an immediate surgery recently after being diagnosed with papillary thyroid cancer, confirmed her agency. As she is recovering currently, the actress is not participating in the promotional activities of her upcoming film Special Delivery. The movie releases on January 12 next year. We wish you a speedy recovery.

Artist Company, the actress's representative, released a statement regarding her condition. They mentioned there that her cancer showed up during a regular health check-up, and she was advised to have a surgical procedure without wasting time. "As the long-awaited Special Delivery is soon premiering, actress Park So-dam is disappointed that she cannot be together with fans who have shown support," the statement added.

"We once again express gratitude to the Special Delivery actors and production team who are also overcoming a difficult situation together with everyone who supports Special Delivery and actress Park So-dam," concluded the statement from her agency. Meanwhile, the makers of the film in question recently released a trailer featuring the 30-year-old in a power-packed action avatar. Song Sae-byeok is her co-actor.

So-dam will be seen as Eun Ha, a driver and a special delivery executive with a 100 percent success rate for fast deliveries. Sae-byeok plays Kyung Pil, a corrupt police officer who runs a gang. A poster was also released alongside the trailer. Meanwhile, given So-dam's situation, filming of her next, Ghost, which is being directed by Lee Hae-young, might get delayed too.

Parasite, which featured So-dam in a meaty role, was released in 2019. The film had first made it to the headlines after bagging the Palme d'Or at Cannes. It also had won awards in four major categories at the 92nd Academy Awards, namely Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, and Best International Feature Film, becoming the first non-English film to win Best Picture.