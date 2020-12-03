Academy Awards, the highest respect paid to films across the world, had to be different from what everyone else is doing or so we thought. As per an earlier report that quoted an ABC and Academy of Motion Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) spokesperson, the ceremony in 2021 was to be an in-person telecast and not the virtual format. However, recent report denies this claim.

Details Academy Awards was to be held in April next year

The 93rd Oscars is scheduled to be held on April 25, 2021, while eligibility date for film submission has reportedly been extended from December 31 to February 28, 2021. Reports added that this was done keeping in mind the halt in production due to Covid-19 sweeping film fraternity since March. In fact, LA health officials claimed 7,593 new cases, even raising Thanksgiving health fears.

Situation Insiders of concerned bodies have refuted 'in-person' claims

The reports further quoted an awards publicist who is aware of the development as saying, "The Academy has done a walkthrough of the Dolby recently to see all the multiple options." However, clearing confusion, insiders of AMPAS and ABC, the broadcasting partner of Ocars, said Covid has made it too unsure for them to decide their plan for the next week, let alone 2021.

Others We're working to create an entertaining and safe show: SAG

If Academy Awards do get organized in April, there are four other ceremonies that will lead up to it, including the SAG, whose representative didn't chuck out the possibility of a virtual ceremony. "We're excited to honor this year's outstanding performances. And like our colleagues at other awards shows, we're working to create an entertaining and safe show for all nominees," the representative maintained.

Hybrid ceremony Emmy Awards 2020 might be the safest example to follow