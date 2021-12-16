Vijay Deverakonda's 'Liger' gets ready to roar in August 2022
We finally have the release date of Liger! The film's makers and also lead actor Vijay Deverakonda announced on the social media space that the much-anticipated film is set to be released on August 25, 2022. Alongside this, they informed that its first glimpse will be released on December 31, a perfect New Year gift for those who are waiting for this film.
Why does this story matter?
Liger, initially titled Fighter, was announced in August 2019. Its makers had planned to release the film on September 9, 2021, but then COVID-19 came. This new announcement has left fans of the World Famous Lover actor excited to the brim. Also, it's been more than a year since we saw Deverakonda on the big screens and who would mind his MMA fighter avatar?
'Ready to splash its blood, sweat and entertainment'
"The Pan-India movie is ready to splash its blood, sweat and entertainment. Releasing in theatres worldwide on 25th August 2022. Catch a glimpse of the madness on 31st December. This New Year Aag Laga Denge (will set this New Year on fire) (sic)," wrote Charmme Kaur, one of the producers, on her social media pages. The sports drama is being directed by Puri Jagannadh.
Check out the great announcement here
Unleashing the beast to nation on 𝟐𝟓th 𝐀𝐮𝐠 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐🥊 #LigerOnAug25th2022— Charmme Kaur (@Charmmeofficial) December 16, 2021
And catch the glimpse of our madness on this 𝟑𝟏st 𝐃𝐞𝐜🔥#Liger@TheDeverakonda @MikeTyson #PuriJagannadh @ananyapandayy @karanjohar @apoorvamehta18 @IamVishuReddy @DharmaMovies @PuriConnects pic.twitter.com/vS3g4PoxmV
Deverakonda underwent training for his boxer role in the film
Co-produced by Jagannadh, Apoorva Mehta, Kaur, and Karan Johar, the film has the actor as a boxer with a stutter. According to several reports, he underwent professional training in mixed martial arts in Thailand. Liger will release in theaters in five languages, that is, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. Deverakonda will dub for his portions in the Hindi version too, suggested reports.
'Liger': Ananya's Telugu debut, Mike Tyson's South Indian, Deverakonda's Hindi
Besides the Arjun Reddy actor, the film also stars Ananya Panday. Liger marks Deverakonda's Hindi debut and is her first Telugu film. The movie further has Mike Tyson making his South Indian debut. The boxing legend will be seen playing a key role in the project, probably of a mentor. Ramya Krishnan will also be seen in an important role in the film.