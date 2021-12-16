Entertainment Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi finish filming their first project together

The untitled film marks the first collaboration between Vidya Balan and Pratik Gandhi

Vidya Balan and Pratik Gandhi had started shooting for an untitled romantic comedy drama last month. The teaming up of the two skilled artists brought in a lot of excitement, and now makers announced that the team has wrapped up their shooting schedule. They had started filming in Mumbai last month and then proceeded to can their Ooty schedule, which got over recently.

Balan's last release in cinemas was Mission Mangal, and the accolades she received for Sherni proves that viewers still love her. Also the fact that this is her first release in theaters after three years makes it so much worthy a watch. Meanwhile, Gandhi, known as the OTT king, isn't new to theater audience, yes, but this is his first with a big star.

And it's a wraaaap!!! 🥳

A wonderful winter spell in Ooty brings us to a film wrap on Applause and Ellipsis' untitled romantic comedy-drama about modern relationships directed by Shirsha Guha Thakurta, starring Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, Ileana D'cruz and Sendhil Ramamurthy. 👏 pic.twitter.com/54OmNpD0i8 — Applause Entertainment (@ApplauseSocial) December 16, 2021

Applause Entertainment and Ellipsis Entertainment are backing this "modern relationship story." The movie has been helmed by leading advertisement filmmaker Shirsha Guha Thakurta, who was Ram Gopal Varma's first assistant director for Rann and Phoonk. Along with Balan and Gandhi, the film co-stars Barfi! actor Ileana D'Cruz and Sendhil Ramamurthy, known for American shows such as Heroes, Beauty and the Beast, and Covert Affairs.

Initially, the film was titled Lovers. The project marks Applause's entry into the world of commercial films. "The film is a sparkling, sophisticated romance that subverts all notions of love and fidelity in modern times. Alchemy best describes the incredible cast," Sameer Nair, CEO, Applause Entertainment had said in a statement. He also referred to the project as a witty, charming, and passionate story.

Apart from this project, Balan is also filming with her Tumhari Sulu helmer Suresh Triveni for Jalsa. Her co-star in this project is Shefali Shah from Delhi Crime. Talking about Gandhi, whose last release was Bhavai, is prepping for filmmaker Hansal Mehta's next, Dedh Bigha Zameen. Rajkummar Rao-starrer series Bose: Dead or Alive helmer Pulkit will direct this T-Series and Mehta production.