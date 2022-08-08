Entertainment

'Sita Ramam,' 'Bimbisara,' 'Bullet Train': Analyzing Weekend-1 box office collections

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Aug 08, 2022, 03:55 pm 2 min read

Take a look at the weekend box office collections of the recently released films.

We're nearing the end of the year and some of the most-awaited projects have already hit the big screens with more on the cards. Last week, films like Sita Ramam, Bimbisara, and Bullet Train were released. Interestingly, all three films hit the theaters on the same day: August 5. Here's a roundup of the box office collections of these films.

Context Why does this story matter?

Starting with The Kashmir Files, 2022 has been seeing films setting the box office on fire.

Films that followed, like RRR and KGF: Chapter 2 saw success not just in India but at the worldwide box office, too.

Kamal Haasan's Vikram recently joined them in taking theaters back to the pre-pandemic glory.

So, it's important for the new films to maintain their success streak.

#1 'Sita Ramam'

Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur, and Rashmika Mandanna's Telugu period romantic drama Sita Ramam had a slow start at the domestic box office on Day 1. But it picked up pretty quickly as its opening weekend saw more footfalls owing to the positive word-of-mouth reviews. In India, the Hanu Raghavapudi directorial has grossed around Rs. 10cr on its opening weekend.

#2 'Bimbisara'

Telugu film Bimbisara, starring Nandamuri Kalyan Ram in the lead role, collected a little over Rs. 9 crore in the Telugu states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on its opening day. Continuing on this trend, the film fetched Rs. 24cr during the weekend in the Telugu states alone. In India, the Mallidi Vasishta directorial has minted Rs. 29cr after running for three days.

#3 'Bullet Train'

It looks like Hollywood film Bullet Train directed by David Leitch did not topple because of the mixed reviews that it received. On its opening weekend, the Brad Pitt starrer opened to a collection of $62.5M at the worldwide box office with Rs. 2.50cr coming from India. At the Indian box office window, the film has made Rs. 4cr so far.

