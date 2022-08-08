Entertainment

'Thiruchitrambalam' trailer highlights: Dhanush, Nithya arrest attention in this comedy-drama

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Aug 08, 2022, 12:54 pm 2 min read

Dhanush's 'Thiruchitrambalam' will hit the theaters on August 18.

It's time for Dhanush's fans to rejoice as the trailer of his upcoming film Thiruchitrambalam was finally dropped on Sunday evening. And, it promises a rib-tickling family drama. Also starring Nithya Menen and Raashii Khanna in the lead roles, the film directed by Mithran Jawahar is gearing up for release on August 18. Here's all you need to know about the trailer.

Context Why does this story matter?

Besides Dhanush and Nithya Menen, Thiruchitrambalam has an ensemble of talented actors, including Priya Bhavani Shankar, Prakash Raj, and Bharathiraja.

And, this film marks Dhanush's first theatrical outing of the year after his four consecutive OTT premieres—namely Jagame Thandhiram (June 2021), Atrangi Re (December 2021), Maaran (March 2022), and The Gray Man (July 2022).

So, expectations are pretty high for this upcoming project.

Observation What did the trailer show?

Dhanush plays Pazham aka Thiruchitrambalam, a food delivery executive by profession. He leads a fairly happy life with his moderate career in his own world of music and movies. Menen plays Dhanush's childhood friend, whom he resorts to, whenever he lands in any difficult situation. Aided by a false sense of swag, his latest problem seems to be getting caught up between two women.

Characters Raj plays a disappointed father

The only conflict that Dhanush faces seems to be his father, played by Raj. Raj is a police offer, who is highly disappointed and embarrassed by his son. However, it looks like Dhanush's character doesn't care about impressing his father. He also shares a very healthy bond with his grandfather played by Bharathiraja. He seems to be playing an old chap with modern thoughts.

Details Trailer is packed with all commercial elements

The 2:11-minute-long trailer is packed with commercial elements such as romance, comedy, action, drama, and emotions. There are more comical elements in the film than anything else. It looks like Thiruchitrambalam will be a film that will appeal to the family audience. And given the fame that Dhanush is enjoying, it has all potential to turn out to be a hit venture.

Twitter Post Catch the trailer here