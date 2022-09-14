Entertainment

Urvashi Rautela apologizes to Rishabh Pant; will the feud end?

Urvashi Rautela apologizes to Rishabh Pant; will the feud end?

Written by Yvonne Jacob Sep 14, 2022, 11:38 am 2 min read

Will Urvashi and Rishabh finally bury the hatchet?

Actor Urvashi Rautela and Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant have often made headlines over their feuds. Previously, Rautela said that a certain "Mr. RP" waited for her in a hotel lobby for around 10 hours. Pant retaliated to the claim and the public jibes continued. However, Rautela apologized to Pant during a recent media interaction. Will the two finally bury the hatchet?

Context Why does this story matter?

Rumors about Rautela and Rishabh Pant being in a relationship began in 2018 after the duo was spotted together at many parties, restaurants, and events in Mumbai.

During the same year, much after their public appearances, reports claimed that the two had apparently blocked each other on WhatsApp.

In 2019, Pant announced his relationship with girlfriend Isha Negi and shut down all Rautela-related rumors.

Comment 'Sorry...I am sorry,' said Rautela

Recently, the actor was asked about Pant by Instant Bollywood. "Seedhi baat no bakwas. And that's why I will not be doing any bakwas (To-the-point answer with no-nonsense and therefore I will not be passing any nonsense comments)," she said. When asked if she had a message for Pant she said, "All I want to say is..umm..nothing! Sorry...I am sorry."

Instagram Post Watch the video here

Instagram post A post shared by instantbollywood on September 14, 2022 at 10:30 am IST

In August, Rautela spoke to Bollywood Hungama and said, "Mr. RP was waiting for me in the lobby. But I was so tired after the show that I slept off. I got several calls. When I woke up I saw about 16 to 17 missed calls." She added by saying that she felt "bad" for making him wait for so long.

Information Things snowballed, led to online feud

Rautela's comment didn't go down well with Pant who took to social media and retaliated by saying, "It's funny how people lie in interviews just for some meager popularity and for hitting the headlines" and that "people" were "thirsty for fame." The actor also hit back by saying things like "Chotu bhaiyaa (young brother) should play bat ball," adding hashtags like "cougar hunter."