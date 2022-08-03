Lifestyle

5 natural anti-aging hacks to look young

5 natural anti-aging hacks to look young

Written by Anujj Trehaan Aug 03, 2022, 03:41 pm 2 min read

Try these natural and incredibly powerful tactics for a youthful appearance.

While age may just be a number, it's a natural process and its effects spare none. From loosened and wrinkled skin to thinning hair, the consequences of aging have often led people to question the "happy" in "happy birthday." But fret not, here are some effective and absolutely natural hacks that can help you look and feel younger despite aging.

Hydration Water intake

It is said that one should consume at least eight glasses of water a day. Water keeps your skin nourished and radiant, and even replenishes skin cells and tissues. Consuming less water or dehydration leads to drying and dullness of skin, which makes one look older automatically. Water helps energize muscles and prevent muscle fatigue. Hydration is also crucial for healthy digestion.

Cell growth Sleep

When you sleep, your body constantly works on renewing cells. These cells charge your inner defense mechanism in battling against the damage wreaked by UV rays. Additionally, during sleep, your body also releases a protein called collagen, which is helpful in maintaining youthful skin. One should aim at sleeping for about seven to nine hours daily in order to keep a youthful appearance.

Sweat it out Exercise

Maintaining a balanced body weight and shape is another natural way to keep aging at bay. Walking for at least 15 minutes a day or doing some light exercises daily helps you get rid of toxins. Additionally, it also improves elasticity and promotes skin glow as sweat is a natural skin purifier. Workouts stimulate your blood circulation, which again, propels skin glow.

Eliminate stress Yoga and meditation

Stress directly impacts your skin and leads to faster aging. Cortisol - the stress hormone damages collagen and elastin which are vital for the skin to look gorgeous. Meditating for at least 15 minutes every day can help with telomerase production, which builds and redevelops cells that get sacrificed during a stress response. Yoga is also immensely helpful in maintaining your skin's health.

Food for thought Diet

There is a multitude of dishes and beverages that can help you look younger. Some examples include flax seeds, carrots, avocados, tomatoes, and dark chocolate which are rich in antioxidants that maintain your skin glow. Green tea, pomegranate juice, spinach juice, and beetroot juice are a few beverages you can sip to look young. Sugar, alcohol, and processed foodstuffs are best left untouched.