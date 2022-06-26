Lifestyle

What are planet retrogrades and why do they matter?

If you follow your horoscope predictions frequently, you must have come across the word "retrograde" often. Without knowing the meaning of the word you may have rejoiced or sulked reading your predictions. Here's all you need to know about what it means for a planet to be retrograde, why it matters in astrology, and how it affects us.

What is it? Understanding the phenomenon called retrograde

In astrology, retrograde is used to describe the illusion that a planet is moving backward. This happens because of how Earth and other planets orbit the Sun at different speeds to complete one revolution. For example, Mercury which takes lesser time to revolve around the Sun will complete one spin through its orbit faster than Earth and then seems to have fallen back.

Relevance How does it matter in astrology?

Kiran Bala Sharma, astrology consultant and palmist, says, "To understand how planet retrograde may appear to us, image sitting in a high-speed train, and passing by another moving train. The other train will appear to be going back to those on the faster train. "Although it is an illusion, planets in retrograde play a very important role as they become very powerful and effective."

Variations Types of retrogrades

"Retrograde means that the planet will be in a different sign for a certain period of time. This can affect people's lives in various ways." "There are four different types of retrogrades in astrology. The first three pertain to the motion of planets and are called 'directions.'" "The fourth is an occasional retrograde (which may occur more than once)," says astrologer Dr. Madhu Kotiya.

Reasons of impact Why do retrogrades become powerful?

"Whenever a planet is in retrograde, it tries, again and again, to move forward faster. Depending on the janam kundli of an individual, if their planet is in retrograde they will always continue to try despite failures. Retrograde planets always bounce back and are therefore considered important. The effect of each planet is different depending upon which zodiac sign they are retrograde in."

Planetary effects Effect of Mercury, Venus, and Mars

Mercury signifies education, communication, friends circle, etc. and during its retrograde, these sectors in life get impacted. Venus signifies luxury, glamour, spouse, finance, etc. If someone's horoscope has Venus in retrograde and they're experiencing some financial trouble, they will bounce back. Mars signifies courage and younger siblings. If a younger sibling is going through some trouble they will overcome the problems and move on.

Planetary effects Impact of Jupiter and Saturn

Jupiter signifies spirituality. If someone has been trying to attain spiritual growth, during retrograde they may experience sudden growth. Saturn signifies hard work and justice. Hard work might suddenly increase, or one who is already hardworking may get a time of rest. "Uranus and Neptune do not impact the lives of individuals but affect a community as a whole," says Sharma.

Chaotic time What happens during retrogrades?

"Retrogrades are a time when we go inward and reflect on the past, we can learn from our mistakes and grow as individuals. "Retrogrades can also be chaotic and upheaval, so it is important to stay grounded and positive during this time. If you are having a difficult time during a retrograde, be sure to reach out for help," suggests Dr. Madhu Kotiya.