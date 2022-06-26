Lifestyle

The 7 chakras in our body and what each signifies

With the growing popularity of yoga and meditation, most of us have heard about chakras but do we really know what each of the seven chakras signifies and how they work? Well, chakras, meaning "wheels" in Sanskrit, are the energy-spinning disks that regulate the emotions in our bodies. Proper alignment of chakras positively impacts our physical, spiritual, and mental health.

#1 Muladhara or Root Chakra

Located at the base of our spine between the genital and anus, the Muladhara or Root Chakra serves as the foundation and is well-known to keep us grounded and connected with Earth's energy. This chakra is associated with the color red and influences the health of one's gut, bones, teeth, kidneys, etc. A balanced Root Chakra instills confidence in us to face challenges.

#2 Swadhisthana or Sacral Chakra

Located below our belly button, the Swadhisthana or Sacral Chakra is associated with the color orange and helps us to connect better with our emotions. It is associated with a person's creativity, well-being, desire, and feelings of self-worth. It also governs our sexual energy and autoimmune system. An imbalanced Sacral Chakra causes irritability, guilt, shyness, hormonal imbalances, poor digestion, and lack of creativity.

#3 Manipura or Solar Plexus Chakra

Located in the upper abdomen area and associated with the color yellow, the Manipura Chakra represents the self-esteem, self-worth, and self-confidence of individuals. It helps you to realize your personal power. A balanced Manipura Chakra allows you to be confident and energetic and improves focus, intelligence, and productivity. If the chakra is blocked, you may experience indigestion, hostility, depression, timidness, and lack of self-esteem.

#4 & #5 Anahata or Heart Chakra and Vishuddha or Throat Chakra

Located in our chest's center, Anahata Chakra is associated with the color green. It is linked to empathy, compassion, trust, friendliness, and love. It gives us the ability to love and connect to others. Located on the throat, the Vishuddha Chakra is associated with the color blue and represents our ability to communicate with confidence and express ourselves verbally. It also manages listening skills.

#6 & #7 Ajna or Third-eye Chakra and Sahasrara or Crown Chakra

Located between the eyebrows, the Ajna Chakra is associated with the color indigo and deals with intuition, imagination, intellect, wisdom, self-awareness, and clear thinking. An open Third-eye Chakra helps you to follow your intuition and see the bigger picture. Located on top of the head, Sahasrara Chakra helps to access higher consciousness and represents our ability to connect to spirituality and life's higher purpose.