Lifestyle

How to come across as a confident person

How to come across as a confident person

Written by Sneha Das May 20, 2022, 02:09 pm 2 min read

These tips and tricks will make you look more positive, trustworthy and confident.

A confident person can impress and win people's hearts in no time and enjoy greater success in life as they come across as more trustworthy and self-assured. Low self-confidence can make you look anxious, dishonest, irresponsible, and incompetent. Here are a few tips and tricks to come across as a confident person--even if you are shy or have an introverted personality.

It's important to maintain eye contact with people and keep a smiling and positive face throughout to look more confident and in control. It is a self-assuring experience and makes you look trustworthy to others as connecting with a person's gaze reflects that you got nothing to hide. You can also fix your gaze between the opposite person's eyes in case you are shy.

#2 Try chewing gum

You can try chewing a piece of gum when you are feeling extremely nervous and want to come across as confident. Chewing gum will help your nervous system to calm down and send out relaxing vibes. When you are chewing or eating, your brain is tricked into thinking that you are safe and it will start producing chemicals that will neutralize stress responses.

#3 Lower the tone of your voice

If you hesitate while speaking or use a lot of "er" or "um," then you might end up looking like a less confident person. Lower and deep voice tones look more authoritative, and mature, earn you more respect and make you look more confident than high-pitched voice tones. Take slow, deep breaths, record your voice, and listen to it to control your pitch.

#4 Improve your posture

Stop feeling conscious of your body language and try improving your body posture to feel more confident and better about yourself. The way we stand or position our bodies says a lot about our personality and character to the opposite person. So, stop fidgeting, keep your back straight, shoulders back, your chest out, and raise your chin. This will make you look more confident.

#5 Engage in self talk

There is nothing more comforting and relaxing than talking to yourself and boosting your confidence by being your own cheerleader. Negative thoughts in your mind can make you look more nervous and under-confident. So, select a few helpful and positive phrases like "all is well," and "stop doubting yourself," to calm yourself down and come across as a more confident person.