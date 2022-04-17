Lifestyle

Easter 2022: Significance, history, and more

Easter 2022: Significance, history, and more

Written by Lahari Basu Apr 17, 2022, 12:15 am 3 min read

Do you know the interesting story behind Easter Bunny?

Easter, also known as Resurrection Day and Pascha, celebrates Jesus Christ's return from the dead. Christians believe it to be the holiest day of the year. Since Easter is not held on the same date every year, it is called a moveable feast. Many non-religious traditions like Easter bunny and Easter egg hunts are gaining popularity over traditions like sunrise services and Resurrection rolls.

#1 Significance of Easter

For Christians, the importance of Easter is praising and recognizing Jesus Christ's resurrection from the dead and his assurances of eternal life for all believers. Easter is the confirmation of everything that Jesus preached during his three-year ministry. If he did not rise from the dead, but simply died without being resurrected, he would have been thought to be just another teacher.

#2 Why is it called Easter?

The origin of the word "Easter" is uncertain, however, it has similarities with the German word Ostern. In another theory, Easter was supposedly derived from Ostara (also known as Ēastre), the German Goddess of Spring whose festival falls on the spring equinox. The word Pascha (meaning "Passover") in Latin and Greek seems to be the root for Pâques, the French word for Easter.

#3 How did rabbits get connected to Easter?

(Photo credits: Pixnio)

The rabbit's breeding tendencies made it a symbol for Greek Goddess Ēastre. In AD 595, Pope Gregory sent brethren to convert the Anglo Saxons who celebrated her spring festival. The Anglo Saxons began celebrating Jesus Christ's resurrection on Easter, but also continued to celebrate the renewal of spring associating the rabbit's symbolism. Thus the Easter Bunny can be traced back to 13th century Germany.

#4 What's the deal with Easter Bunny?

The practice of correlating Easter with bunnies began in the 17th century in Protestant areas in Europe. The Easter bunny is believed to lay eggs, decorate, and hide them! In the US, the bunny apparently also leaves baskets with toys and candies for children on Easter morning. This is believed to be somewhat a manifestation of the Protestants rejecting the customs of Catholics.

#5 Why decorate eggs on Easter?

The very first record of painted eggs comes from the 13th century. The Church prohibited eating eggs during the Holy Week, but chickens continued to lay eggs. The concept of specially categorizing them as "Holy Week" eggs got people to decorate them as something special. The egg eventually became a symbol of the Resurrection, symbolizing the emergence of new life.