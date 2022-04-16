Lifestyle

5 bottoms every man should own

Dressing well is a form of good manners: Tom Ford.

Fashion isn't gender-specific. Both men and women struggle with identifying what looks good or what's in style. While some men invest in a great deal of good upper wear, we all know someone who wears the same pair of jeans every day and on every occasion! Here's a list of five types of trousers every man must have.

#1 Classic blue jeans

Blue jeans can be found in every man's wardrobe but what many often do not pay heed to is the fitting and quality of the denim. You can't go wrong with the classic! Well, that is until you wrongly invest in an ill-fitting pair. Pair these comfortable, durable, and evergreen trousers with a white or a black shirt and you'll rock any event.

#2 Cargo pants

Who doesn't like a dozen pockets? Duh! Cargo trousers are back in a more stylish way than in the '90s in various colors and styles, the camouflage print is back! The key to looking cool in cargos is not stuffing the pockets to the brim but leaving them empty! Pair these beauties with t-shirts and jackets or simple sweatshirts.

#3 Chinos

Chinos are a man's most consistent all-rounder that is an outstanding fit for every occasion. For the days when it's too hot to wear suit pants, chinos provide a breezy substitute without making you look too casual. If you're attending a formal event opt for colors like navy, charcoal, or black. Whereas, when you're just chilling, go for burgundy, cream, green, or even pink.

#4 Slim fit trousers

Like skinny jeans but in a more formal form, slim-fit trousers can spice up any outfit. Shades of black or blue are the common options, but feel free to choose different shades as well. They suit formal and casual occasions. Remember, slim fit does not mean too tight. Make sure that the fit is proper and that you can move around easily.

#5 Relaxed leg trousers

If the skinny leg trend is uncomfortable for you, relaxed-legged trousers will win your heart. It can be a little hard to get the length of the bottoms right--after a single fold, they should sit just on the feet. They also call for immaculate shoes to go with them. Furthermore, owing to the comfort you'd want to wear these every day.