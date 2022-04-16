Lifestyle

How to keep your home cool naturally this summer

Plants keep your home cool in the summer season.

Summers can be quite dreadful, especially for those living in top-floor apartments. And if god forbid, the air conditioning malfunctions, you end up being a hot mess. However, there are some ways to keep your home relatively cooler in the hot months. With the impacts of climate change in mind, let's use the air conditioners less and practice sustainable living more.

#1 Place plants near windows

Plants are the most natural way to cool your surroundings. Placing a few potted plants near the window sill or balcony where the sun hits the hardest will not only protect you from the heat but also help the plant with much-needed sunlight. But make sure it's a plant that can endure long sun exposure. Plants cool the surroundings by absorbing the heat.

#2 Use cotton fabric

Unfortunately, summer is not a good time to display fancy fabric or faux leather upholstery. Not only should we wear cotton clothes but also switch to cotton for curtains, bedsheets, bedcovers, sofa covers, etc. Keep your upholstery or bedsheets in white or light pastel shades. Cotton is a natural fiber that allows air to pass through, thus letting the fabric breathe.

#3 Switch to cool lighting

Electronic gadgets emit heat, so use as less as possible. When not using a device, turn it off to make sure it does not add to the temperature of the room. The most effective way to reduce heat indoors is to switch to cooler lights. Incandescent bulbs emit a lot of heat and should be replaced by LEDs and fluorescent lights.

#4 Wet curtains

If you want the effect of an air conditioner without owning one, try this trick. Get a bucket of water, immerse the hem of the curtains in them and let the fabric soak up the water until the majority of the curtain is wet. Then switch on the fan like usual and get about with your life, any breeze outside will cool your room.

#5 Dark rooms

Shield your room from sunlight all day to keep the room naturally and relatively cooler. Remember to shut windows around 10:00 am, that's when the intensity of the summer heat starts to rise. Draw blackout curtains and ensure your room is dark and shaded. In the evening, open the windows and let the cool breeze grace your room.