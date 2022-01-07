5 ways to replicate the beach cottage vibe at home

A beach cottage decor is easy to achieve

If you love beaches, and summer vacations, then it goes without saying that you also love the vibe of a beach cottage. It is relaxed, breezy, and cozy. If you are open to experimenting with your decor a little, you can bring the same vibe into your home as well. Here is how to go about it.

#1 Add some natural elements

Beach houses are all about natural elements. Rugs made up of jute and furniture made up of wood add a rustic look to your living space. Bring in some bamboo and wicker chairs and stools. When combined with other coastal decor items, such furniture will lend a modern coastal look to your house. A two-tone sisal rug is another great alternative.

#2 Introduce some seaside touches

Beach elements like seashells are important for that beach feel. Use shell lampshades or a platter made up of shells. Green glass bottles can be used for plants, while woven baskets can be used to serve bread or keep your magazines. But don't overdo any of it as spaciousness is also a part of the beach cottage vibe. Add bright flowers to the room.

#3 Keep the colors beachy

Incorporate lime green and peach on the walls. You can paint a wall green and place a peach-colored couch next to it. Choose a dark blue shade when combining it with yellow. Cream-colored sofa sets and brown patterned pillows are also an option. Splash orange or bright yellow on the doors. A grey color theme also screams beach house.

#4 White and translucent decor is also a good idea

A minimalist white space also works well. Keeping it white or translucent means a spacious and airy feel. You can add neutral-colored accents to the living room. Keep the windows large to let lots of light in and choose white panels. If you still feel the need to add some color, choose wooden furniture, or shades of light blue, grey, and lime green.

#5 Paint the walls in two shades

Choose two shades instead of one for the walls and ceiling. But first, decide on the color theme. You can paint the ceiling and three walls of the room in one color and the fourth wall in a second shade. Pick a coastal-themed wallpaper for the main wall and paint the other three walls in a neutral shade of beige, blue or green.