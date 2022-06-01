Lifestyle

5 most likable zodiac signs

5 most likable zodiac signs

Written by Lahari Basu Jun 01, 2022, 07:50 pm 2 min read

These 5 signs are the most likable people you'll ever come across.

Some people are born with favorable signs for popularity, while others have to work hard to achieve fame. Each of these signs has its own set of strengths and weaknesses, but they all share one common trait--they are likable people. According to astrology, some sun signs are born with the "likable" trait, suggests astrologer Dr. Madhu Kotiya. Here are those.

#1 Leo

Individuals born under Leo are often very charismatic, and good-looking, and they stand out in a crowd. They are full of energy and have strong personalities. Other positive qualities of Leo are their ambition, pride, and the will to achieve. They are always in the spotlight and others like to be around this kind of personality. Leos are the most loyal people on earth.

#2 Scorpio

Scorpios are often known for their intense and passionate personalities. They are very determined, loyal, and devoted to friends and family. Scorpios can be very intense people who prefer to keep to themselves. They take on a fatherly role to their loved ones. They are also very devoted to their partner and will do whatever it takes to make them happy.

#3 Sagittarius

Sagittarians are typically optimistic and enjoy life to the fullest. Since they are very optimistic they have a tendency to be impulsive, but they are also very loyal and honest. They like to have fun, and they tend to be very good at winning people over with their charm. They are curious beings and want to learn as much as possible.

#4 Aries

People born under the sign of Aries are known for their quick thinking and actions. They have a lot of energy which they use to get things done. Their direct and outspoken trait makes them popular. Aries natives are friendly and always up for a good time. They are always looking for adventure and new experiences, and like to be the center of attention.

#5 Pisces

Pisces is the most spiritual zodiac sign. Pisceans tend to be very compassionate and sensitive. They are also often very intuitive, have empathy for others, and are very forward in being helpful. Pisces' personalities are calming, easygoing, and comforting. They're often drawn to fields of counseling, healing, or teaching, as they are good at communicating. Pisces make excellent companions.