Lifestyle

International Dance Day 2022: Slip into your dancing shoes

International Dance Day 2022: Slip into your dancing shoes

Written by Sneha Das Apr 29, 2022, 08:53 am 2 min read

Dancing not only makes you happy but also cleanses your mind. (Photo credit: Flickr)

International Dance Day is celebrated every year on April 29 to highlight the wonderful talent of dancers and encourage people to participate in various dance programs through festivals and events. The day was established in 1982 by the Dance Committee of the International Theater Institute (ITI). It also marks the birth anniversary of the French dancer and creator of modern ballet Jean-Georges Noverre.

History History of the day

International Dance Day was created by the ITI to make people aware of dancing as an art and how exhilarating, relaxing and impressive it is. The art of grooving is believed to date 9,000 years back and over the years undergone immense changes. It has now grown into a worldwide experience. The day aims to promote the work of the dancing communities worldwide.

Event About the flagship event

Every year ITI organizes a Gala celebration in a host city with a dance personality chosen to write a specific message for the special day. This time, Paris has been selected for the online celebrations, and South Korean ballet dancer Kang Sue-jin will be the message author. Workshops and dance performances are held, humanitarian projects are undertaken, and speeches are delivered by renowned personalities.

Celebration How to celebrate the day?

If you wish to celebrate this special day, then dance your heart out to some amazing tunes and make a video of your performance. You can also broaden your horizons and try different dance styles like Tango or Zambian dance. You can also watch various unique dance style videos on ITI's official website. Watch a live dance performance featuring beautiful sets and colorful costumes.

Styles Different types of dance styles around the world

Hip hop: Known for locking, breaking, and popping styles, hip hop was created in the 1970s. Ballet: Ballet originated 500 years back in Italy and focuses on fluid and graceful movements. Bharatnatyam: This solo South Indian dance technique originated in Hindu temples around 1,000 BC. Dragon Dance: This Chinese dance style involves holding poles to raise and lower the dragon.

Importance Why people love dancing?

Dancing is not only a fun exercise but is also a great stress buster and boosts your confidence as well. According to a 2017 study, 11-14-year-old children who practiced creative movements experienced improved attitude and motivation. Dancing increases your problem-solving skills and creativity. It helps you to shed those extra kilos and the fun dance moves will not make you feel bored as well.