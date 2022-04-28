Lifestyle

5 novels that created a stir and scandal

5 novels that created a stir and scandal

Written by Lahari Basu Apr 28, 2022, 08:18 pm 3 min read

Here's a list of books that were banned or censored upon release. (Photo credit: amazon.com)

Literature is the depiction of life, and life as we know it isn't generous for pretty much most of us. However, many authors and poets have portrayed the beauty and joy of life. Others have brought out the harsh and ugly truths, removing society's masks. Their criticized works made them immortal writers. Here's a list of novels that created a stir and scandal.

#1 'The Satanic Verses' by Salman Rushdie

The novel wreaked havoc among the Muslim community for what some considered blasphemous references. Pakistan banned the book in November 1988, and thousands protested against Rushdie and the book in Islamabad. Then-Supreme Leader of Iran, Khomeini, issued a fatwa calling for the death of Rushdie and his publishers. Import of the book in India was also banned. Demonstrators in the United Kingdom burned books.

#2 'Lolita' by Vladimir Nabokov

This short novel was banned in various countries for depicting a sexual relationship between the middle-aged narrator and his 12-year-old stepdaughter. Due to the content, Nabokov struggled to find a publisher for the novel back in the '50s. His attempt to make readers see the story from a sociopathic pedophile's perspective became a success eventually, and even he found the effect unsettling.

#3 'The Country Girls' by Edna O'Brien

Despite being popular and critically acclaimed, the novel wasn't taken well in the author's home country, Ireland. The reason? O'Brien's frank discussion of young women's sexuality in 1960! The Church claimed the book must be banned for its discussion of women's sexuality and graphic sexual content. The author's family's parish priest publicly burned three copies. O'Brien herself received a series of anonymous, spiteful letters.

#4 'The Catcher in the Rye' by J.D. Salinger

One of the most censored books in the United States, The Catcher in the Rye created quite a stir upon its release. The challenges were with the young protagonist's use of vulgar language. Other reasons would include sexual abuse, blasphemy, and encouragement of rebellion. This caused a Streisand effect with more people putting their names on the waiting list to borrow the novel.

#5 'Ulysses' by James Joyce

The novel was banned upon publication in 1922 in the United States and England because of content believed to be obscene. The censors in America objected to an episode which depicted masturbation and sexual fantasy. The novel was also banned before its release as it was considered to be a work of perversion. It was also blasphemous, as a character mocked Catholic Church rituals.