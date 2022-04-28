Lifestyle

5 paneer snacks your kids will love

5 paneer snacks your kids will love

Written by Lahari Basu Apr 28, 2022, 06:19 pm 2 min read

Have you tried these easy paneer snacks yet? (Photo credit: Flickr)

After-school snacks are an important part of a parent's day when kids come back home hangry! They want to eat something different and tasty every time. Mothers try out so many creative ways to get their kids to eat healthy yet tasty foods. Try out these paneer snack recipes for your little ones and let us know if they loved them.

#1 Paneer samosa

Heat oil in a pan, add cumin seeds, chopped ginger, chilies, and sauté. Add turmeric powder, garam masala powder, and chaat masala and mix. Add grated paneer and mix. Turn off the heat and keep aside. Make samosa dough and form small balls. Make semicircles and fill with paneer; close the edges with a little water. Deep fry and serve hot with chutney.

#2 Crispy paneer balls

Add chopped capsicum, carrots, tomatoes, coriander leaves, and onions to the grated paneer. Give it a quick mix and then add lemon juice, salt, pepper, chili powder, rice flour, or maida and knead well. Make balls of the same size from the mixture and deep fry them until golden brown. Serve hot with ketchup and see how fast your children empty their plates!

#3 Paneer popcorn

Cut paneer into bite-sized cubes. Make a batter with cornflour, maida, chili powder, onion and garlic powder, salt, and oregano. Coat the paneer with the dry mix and then roll them over breadcrumbs. Let them sit in the fridge for some time. Take them out and deep fry the coated paneer until golden brown. Serve hot with any dip of your choice.

#4 Paneer tikka cheesy discs

Mix yogurt, mustard oil, garam masala powder, coriander powder, cumin powder, roasted gram flour, lemon juice, ginger-garlic paste, and black salt. Add paneer, capsicum, and tomatoes, and cook in hot oil. Cut disks and rings from bread slices. Place rings on top of the discs, fill them with the paneer mix, add some grated cheese, and bake for 10 minutes.

#5 Paneer fingers

Prepare a masala mix with ginger garlic paste, green chili paste, chili powder, chaat masala, and salt. Cut paneer into fingers and coat them with the masala evenly on all sides. Let it marinate for about 15 minutes. Make a batter with maida, cornflour, oregano, chili flakes, and salt. Coat the paneer in the batter, roll on bread crumbs, and deep fry.