5 comfortable footwear for summer

Written by Sneha Das Apr 28, 2022, 05:57 pm 2 min read

Summer footwear should be comfortable with a touch of elegance.

Summers call for everything light and breezy, be it your clothes or shoes. Closed shoes can cause a lot of sweating, leading to discomfort. So ditch your sneakers and high heels this summer and opt for comfy flats or sandals that will let your feet feel the air, and keep them cool. Here are five comfortable footwear styles that are apt for summers.

#1 Flip flops

Flip flops are versatile and a great utility piece of footwear. They look stylish, classy, and trendy and add the right amount of playfulness to your everyday style. They are extremely comfortable to wear and relaxed as they allow your feet to breathe and prevent sweat. They are perfect to wear to a beach or for casual get-togethers.

#2 Flat strappy sandals

Flat strappy sandals are a summer staple and can easily suit several outfits. They are comfortable and make you look dressy as well, just like heels. The addition of a strap around the ankle offers more grip and support. They are sweat-friendly and allow your feet to breathe in the hot summer weather which keeps them odor-free and fresh.

#3 Espadrilles

If you don't prefer sandals, then try espadrilles this summer that are totally on-trend this season. Espadrilles are casual flat shoes that strike a balance between a formal and casual look. These shoes mostly have a cotton fabric upper, making them perfect for summer. You can get them in both open-toe style and closed-toe. So you can pick what suits you.

#4 Mules

Mules are one of the perfect shoes for summer. They do not have a back, have a closed toe, and are mostly made of a soft cloth. They are available in different heel sizes. Some of them might look like slippers, but mules combine style and comfort with ease. This was a popular indoor shoe style in the 18th century.

#5 Ballet flats

Although worn all around the year, ballet flats work best in the summer season. They are comfortable and the epitome of casual elegance which makes them perfect for daily wear, be it office, casual dates, or shopping. They have been in existence since the 16th century and have again made a comeback this season. You can wear them with skirts, jeans, and floral dresses.