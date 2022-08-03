Lifestyle

Hack for stronger back: 5 yoga asanas you must try

Hack for stronger back: 5 yoga asanas you must try

Written by Anujj Trehaan Aug 03, 2022, 01:48 pm 2 min read

Here are some quick and easy-peasy yoga asanas that you can do at home to relax your back.

Whether it's due to prolonged working hours or incorrect body postures, your back always bears the brunt. But thanks to yoga, you can easily practice a few poses in the comfort of your home and let your back relax in no time. Here are five yoga asanas that you can practice to attain a stronger back and relieve stress and backaches.

Warrior pose Virabhadrasana

Along with your back, Virabhadrasana also helps you relax your legs, arms, and hips. Stand with your legs wide apart, turn your body to the left and bend your left knee, making a 90-degree angle, and let the right knee stretch out. With your hands in the air, stretch your back for 10 seconds. Repeat with the other leg.

Mountain pose Tadasana

Tadasana is probably the simplest yoga asana that you can practice for a stronger back. Stand with your feet slightly apart. Interlock your fingers and turn the wrists outward. Inhale, raise your arms over your head, lift your heels and stretch your back. Hold for 10 seconds. Exhale, bring down your heels, release the interlocking fingers and relax.

Lord of the fishes pose Matsyendrasana

Matsyendrasana is one of the most effective yoga poses for improving spinal health. Sit erect, bend your left leg and let the heel touch your right hip. Fold the right leg beneath. Twist your waist, neck, and shoulders to your left and feel the stretch. Hold the pose for about 30 to 60 seconds and breathe deeply. Repeat on the other side.

Child pose Balasana

Balasana is a yoga pose that elongates your back thus offering relief from backaches. Sit on your heels and bend forward and rest your torso between your thighs, and your head on the ground. Stretch your hands forward over your head. You can easily hold this position for about two to three minutes. Breathe in and out slowly and gradually sit back comfortably.

Cobra pose Bhujangasana

Bhujangasana is said to enhance the mobility and strength of your spinal muscles. It is another simple asana that can be done by all. Lie down on your belly, keep some gap between the legs, and stretch upwards with the help of your arms. This pose can be done multiple times a day to let your back and muscles relax.