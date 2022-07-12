Lifestyle

5 homemade healthy beverages for diabetics

Written by Sneha Das Jul 12, 2022, 03:36 pm 3 min read

These beverages are safe for your overall health and will help to control diabetes. (Photo credit: Flickr)

If you have been diagnosed with diabetes, then it's important to look after your diet and be careful about the carbs, sugar, and calories you intake. You need to balance what you drink and eat and avoid consuming sugar-loaded food and beverages to manage your blood glucose levels. While water is the best drink, these five healthy homemade beverages can also help manage diabetes.

Beverage 1 Bitter gourd juice

Bitter gourd is extremely beneficial for diabetic patients as it helps to regulate the blood sugar levels in the body. It contains charantin which lowers blood sugar levels. It also activates your insulin levels which prevent the sugar from getting converted into fat. Blend together chopped bitter gourd and water. Strain the mixture. Add lemon juice and salt, mix well and serve immediately.

Beverage 2 Barley water

Packed with insoluble fiber, barley helps to lower your blood sugar levels and insulin levels, making it an excellent option for diabetic patients. It also slows down the absorption of sugar by binding with it in your digestive tract. Add unsweetened barley and water to a non-stick pan and mix well. Cook for 12 minutes and strain the mixture. Stir in salt and serve.

Beverage 3 Neem juice

Neem juice can help to manage elevated blood sugar levels as it is packed with flavonoids, triterpenoids, anti-viral compounds, and glycosides. According to a study by the Indian Journal of Physiology and Pharmacology, neem helps to prevent or delay the onset of diabetes. You can have this drink twice a week. Blend together fresh neem leaves and water and strain the mixture. Serve immediately.

Beverage 4 Fresh mint and lemon tea

Herbal teas can have a positive impact on blood sugar levels and help you to stay active and energized throughout the day. You can have fresh mint and lemon tea which is a low-calorie and unsweetened beverage. Boil green tea with water and let it steep for some time. Add fresh mint leaves, and lemon juice, mix well, and strain the mixture. Serve warm.

Beverage 5 Sabja seeds cooler

Also called basil seeds, sabja seeds are an effective diabetic-friendly ingredient that helps to cool down the body during summers. They are natural and vegetarian sources of protein that slows down the body's metabolism and prevents the conversion of carbs into glucose. Mix one teaspoon of sabja seeds with coconut water. Add a few ice cubes and some raw honey. Mix well and serve.