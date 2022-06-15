Lifestyle

Vastu shastra tips for the kitchen

Written by Lahari Basu Jun 15, 2022, 02:55 pm 2 min read

Kitchen symbolizes purity, and so white is the best color for this place. (Photo credit: Flickr)

Vastu Shastra, the ancient science of architecture in India, has suggestions for every part of your house to make it a peaceful and joyous home. The kitchen is the heart of your home. The kitchen is where the meals come from. This area of your home represents fire as the main element, and water as the secondary element.

Direction Place kitchen in the southeast direction

The ideal placement of the kitchen in your home is the southeast corner. If you are unable to place the kitchen there, the northwest direction is the second-best option. Objects in the kitchen that represent fire, like gas ovens, cylinders, microwave ovens, and toasters, should be placed in the south-eastern part of the kitchen. And while cooking a person must face the east.

Elements Keep fire and water elements away from each other

Fire and Water should never be kept side by side. In the kitchen all the objects that signify fire must be kept at a distance from things that signify water, like the sink, water purifier, etc, They should not be kept on the same platform or parallel to one other, as fire and water are opposing elements. It can create fights between family members.

Wrong direction Where not to place the kitchen

Avoid planning your kitchen directly under or above a prayer room, bathroom, or bedroom. The worst location of the kitchen is in the north; as it is Kuber's (the God of wealth) direction, and having a kitchen in the north will increase expenditures of the family beyond control. Do not face the west while cooking as it leads to severe health problems.

Colors Colors to choose for your kitchen

The kitchen symbolizes purity, just like the color white, hence it is the best color option. Other colors like yellow, light brown, and pastel shades are suitable for your kitchen. Keep a herb plant in the kitchen window. But avoid thorny plants, as they give rise to tension in the environment. Place the pantry area in the southwest of the kitchen for prosperity.