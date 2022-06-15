Lifestyle

AIIMS has issued a warning about eating momos. Here's why

Written by Lahari Basu Jun 15, 2022, 02:09 pm 2 min read

The slippery texture of the momos makes them a health hazard. (Photo credit: Pixabay)

Delhi's All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) recently issued a health warning regarding eating momos. A man in his 50s reportedly choked to death on a momo! Yes, momo, our favorite street food. Turns out gobbling up hot momos isn't a great idea after all. The report published in the journal Forensic Imaging, explains this rare life-threatening incident.

Slippery texture The warning tells people to 'swallow with care'

During the post-mortem, a momo was found in the opening of the windpipe which led doctors to conclude that he died of choking on the food. According to the doctors, the slippery texture and small size of momos may lead to such cases of choking. Following this revelation, they suggested everyone should chew momos properly and "swallow with care."

Choking foods Other foods that can become choking hazards

There are many other food items that people tend to choke on, momo would have never made the list until AIIMS brought this case to light. Children often choke on pomegranate, whole grapes, popcorn, and gums. Nuts and seeds are also known to choke people often. Sweets like sandesh, rosogolla, and barfi which have a dense consistency can also choke you when eaten whole.

Chew properly How to prevent choking on food

As the AIIMS warning says, chew properly before swallowing your food. Follow the age-old rule which is also high on the list of table manners--do not talk, laugh, or cry while eating. The sudden intake of breath due to gasping can propel food pieces into your airway. Don't eat or chew whilst exercising. Special care should be taken of kids aged five and under.

First aid How to save someone from choking

If you see a child or an adult choking, slap their back about five times. If the food piece choking them doesn't come out, give them five abdominal thrusts. That ought to help them cough out the choked piece. Repeat the process if they're still choking. For babies, lay them face down along your forearm and give five quick blows between the shoulders.