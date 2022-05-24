Lifestyle

5 most expensive but weird foods in the world

What are the weirdest yet the costliest foods you can think of? This list might shock many! The world surely is a stranger place than we thought, where humans have a variety of food choices. However, various cuisines have delicacies that others find odd, and here are five such food ingredients that are not only odd for us Indians but are also ridiculously expensive.

#1 Caviar

Caviar is an acquired taste and has been a delicacy for the aristocratic Greeks since the 10th century. Caviar is unfertilized fish eggs or roe, salt-cured, and served cold. It will be true caviar if it comes from the wild sturgeon of the Acipenseridae family of fish. The rarest and most expensive caviar comes from the endangered beluga sturgeon from the Caspian Sea.

Almas from rare Iranian Albino Beluga sturgeons holds The Guinness World Book of Records for the most expensive caviar in the world. It costs $34,500 for 1kg.

#2 Ayam Cemani Chicken

This chicken breed from Indonesia is very rare and similar to India's Kadaknath chicken. Although their eggs and blood are normal in appearance, their internal organs, flesh, and bones are all black. The odd color is a result of excess pigmentation of the tissues, caused by a genetic condition. Nicknamed the Lamborghini of chicken breeds, an Ayam Cemani pair costs $5,000.

#3 Kopi Luwak coffee or Civet coffee

Talk about eating shit... In the case of civet coffee, it's literally drinking shit! Kopi Luwak coffee or civet coffee originated in Indonesia and is made of semi-digested coffee cherries excreted by Asian palm civets. The defecated seeds are collected and roasted. It is one of the most expensive coffees in the world, with prices as high as $1,300 per kg for wild-collected beans.

#4 White Truffle

Native to the Piedmont region of Italy, white truffles are more difficult to spot as they only grow among the roots of specific species of trees. Known for their strong flavor and aroma, they are priced by the conditions under which they develop, the time taken to locate them, and limited availability. The world's largest white truffle was auctioned for $61,000, in 2014!

#5 Swallow's Nest

It's not every day, we think of eating a bird's nest, perhaps a bird, but their nest? The Swallows' Nest soup is a delicacy in China. Swallows make their nests almost entirely with saliva and are found on cliffs. Since collecting them is a dangerous task, they are priced very high. In Hong Kong, just a bowl of nest soup costs $30 to $100!