How to become a smart online shopper

Written by Lahari Basu Edited by Anamica Singh Apr 19, 2022, 12:47 pm 3 min read

Plan your big purchases timely to get good discounts.

Almost all of us take pleasure in shopping online for convenience, discounts, and an endless number of options. However, we end up with defective products sometimes or pay way more than we planned to spend and the disappointment eats us alive. Here are some tips to help you be a smart online shopper. These tricks can help you save both time and money.

#1 Always verify customer reviews

It is mandatory to check the reviews of everything before you add them to your cart online. Sometimes, reviews can be paid, and you can figure it out if you see all positive reviews or one exceptionally good review among several negative ones. To get a more balanced perspective, read customer experiences on social media sites as well and then decide on your purchase.

#2 Compare prices using browser extensions

Many of us already visit several e-commerce sites to compare the prices of a product as they vary from retailer to retailer. We also check for discounts and cashback offers. It can get a bit tedious though. Free browser extensions can make your life easy. They will help you catch a coupon, or get extra benefits for the same product you want to buy.

#3 Track websites for discounts

Most websites offer discounts at some point, all you need to do is track them. There are sites that as a rule offer discounts during festive seasons. Then there are those that hold annual shopping festivals where they offer great deals on expensive as well as regular items. Some also offer discounts if they notice a shopping activity that didn't end in a purchase.

#4 Browse safely and smartly

Shopping websites have a tendency to hike the price once they get to know that you are interested in making a purchase. One way to smartly avoid this tactic is to check the prices, especially flight prices, in incognito mode. Also, clear cache and cookies regularly to avoid revealing your browsing history to the website. You can also switch devices and your internet source.

#5 Buy more at a time

If you plan and buy several things together, there's a chance that you'll have to pay fewer delivery charges. The more frequently you buy, the more will be your expense on shipping. If you come across something you like, wishlist it and wait until you have a few more items to buy from the same site. This way, you'll also save on packaging material.