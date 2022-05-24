Lifestyle

5 expert tips for buying antique furniture

Written by Lahari Basu May 24, 2022, 05:45 pm 2 min read

If you want to give your home a vintage look, here are some expert tips to help you buy the best antique furniture. "In a true sense, antique furniture is something that is 100 years old," says Priti Lohiya, MD of a premium furniture brand. Antique-looking furniture, on the other hand, is new but bears resemblance to older pieces.

#1 Find great sources and pay incessant visits

Explore different, one-of-a-kind furniture stores in your area. Assuming you live in a space with comparatively newer homes, you might need to investigate a region that has older homes. Flea markets, auctions, and estate sales can likewise yield incredible finds. Whenever you have found a few decent sources, it assists with going there frequently, suggests Priti Lohiya.

#2 Visit and inquire frequently

Get to know sales vendors or sellers of the market, recommends Lohiya. They can give you a lot of data or can tell you when something you need will be available. Classic stores frequently diminish costs on pieces that have not been sold after a specific time. Assuming you check in frequently, you stand a better chance of getting these deals.

#3 Track down furniture with great bones

Look for furniture with great bones. For example, drawers ought to slide out effectively, and upholstered pieces ought to have great solid casings. Classic retail stores frequently upholster furniture pieces of delicate quality. The charges initiated are borne by you when you buy that item. Assuming you find plastic furnishings, they should not be on the verge of cracking.

#4 Check if it'll blend in

"Before you actually buy a piece, it's very important to check its placement in your space. The piece must blend in easily with the rest of your decor and shouldn't end up standing out like a sore thumb," says interior designer Shagun Singh. Antique pieces, if selected with care to blend in with the look of the home, can really uplift the space.

#5 Search for somewhat uncapped brands

"While it would be perfect to find natural brand names, don't limit yourself to notable brands as it were," recommends Priti Lohiya. Different makers of a similar period may be more affordable yet comparably have great quality. "The right dealer would have some history about the pieces. This helps if you are interested in knowing more about the piece's origins," suggests Shagun Singh.