Getting inked? Here are some things to bear in mind

Written by Lahari Basu May 24, 2022, 05:00 pm 2 min read

It is always wise to consider health conditions before getting inked.

Tattoos excite many of us. However, overthinking designs, purpose, and pondering on possible health implications only delays our decision and often results in us dropping the idea altogether. Although you'll see every second person is inked these days, it is always wise to consider health conditions before you decide to get inked. Celebrity tattoo artist Lokesh Verma explains precautions while demystifying myths regarding tattoos.

Inform your artist Talk to your tattoo artist about your health conditions

People on blood thinners or with heart conditions, or with sensitive skin who are prone to allergic reactions should always tell their respective artists about it. It's better to be transparent with your artist beforehand and then consult a doctor for clarity. It is a common myth that you cannot donate blood if you're inked. After six months of getting a tattoo, you can.

Follow aftercare How to not infect a tattoo

Always follow the aftercare routine that your artist gives you and keep the tattoo clean. Other than that, you must avoid activities that cause excessive sweating like gym workouts and other rigorous sports. Protect your tattoo from being soaked in water for too long. Avoid swimming for at least a month at all costs to prevent any infection.

Laser procedure Can tattoos be permanently removed?

You might have seen horrible spelling errors in tattoos, or come across someone who's bored with their current tattoo. Tattoos can be removed permanently with a laser procedure over multiple sessions. "At our studio, we use the latest Pico laser technology to effectively remove tattoos. A tattoo can be done on the lasered area as well if one desires," explains Verma.

Get inked again! Can another tattoo be made over an old one?

Yes. This procedure is called a cover-up tattoo. Cover-up tattoos can hide old tattoos but there are a few limitations with designs as not all designs are good for covering up. Always consult a veteran cover-up artist and take their input for a proper cover-up. Getting lasered on a tattoo that needs cover-up, opens up more creative options since the previous tattoo becomes lighter.