World Heritage Day 2022: History, significance, how to celebrate

Written by Lahari Basu Apr 18, 2022

To mark the day, heritage sites often organize tours (Photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

World Heritage Day, also known as the International Monuments and Sites Day, is dedicated to the promotion and conservation of cultural heritage sites by the International Council on Monuments and Sites (ICOMOS). Tours of school or college students are organized by heritage sites on this day. But at present, the question is how we can involve climate justice—doing right by climate—while protecting heritage sites.

#1 History

World Heritage Day was proposed by ICOMOS on April 18, 1982, and approved by the UNESCO General Assembly in 1983. The aim is to raise awareness about the diverse cultural heritage of humanity and the need for the conservation of the same. The first International Monuments and Sites Day was organized in 2001 and the theme was "Save our Historic Villages."

#2 2022 theme

The theme for this year is "Heritage and Climate." ICOMOS has urged everyone to explore the theme through open and profound dialogues. Back in 2020, ICOMOS declared a related theme: Cultural Heritage and the Climate Emergency. It aimed to recognize the potential of cultural heritage to promote inclusive and transformative climate action to safeguard all types of cultural heritage against adverse climate impacts.

#3 Significance

The day is observed to raise awareness about heritage sites across the globe. It also aims to promote historical monuments through which the cultural integrity of a community can be preserved. The day endorses the potential of heritage conservation research and practices that bring forth climate-resilient methods to reinforce sustainable development, as part of the ICOMOS Triennial Scientific Plan 2021-2024.

#4 Here's how you can celebrate

History buffs don't need the list, but if you're interested in historical sites and monuments, consider visiting some near you. Visit exhibitions that uphold the work of restoration of any heritage site or monument and read more about the place. Attend or organize conferences or discussions on the same. Recognize and appreciate organizations or individuals instrumental in conserving a place of cultural heritage.