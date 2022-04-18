Lifestyle

Dos and don'ts while buying furniture

Written by Lahari Basu Apr 18, 2022

It is important to keep a few things in mind while buying furniture.

The furniture you choose for your home defines your personality and taste. Being one of the biggest investments in your home, your furniture will stay for many, many years. It can make or break the look of your house. If you're purchasing furniture online, you must be mindful of several factors. Here's a list of dos and don'ts from industry experts on buying furniture.

#1 Do research

Lokendra Singh Ranawat, CEO and Co-Founder of a premium furniture brand, says that research is the key. "This is the very first prerequisite before investing money in anything large." "You must research well based on size, shape, material, design, and your budget before buying the furniture." "Try to compare the prices of the same furniture from various sources and go for the best deal."

#2 Try to experience in-person

If you're planning to buy furniture online, check for experience stores near you. Prepare your checklist and visit the store. Try out the furniture you liked in person, and examine every single detail. Verify whether the sofa is comfortable; if the height of the dining table is well-suited; if the TV unit is the right size for your home, etc. before closing the deal.

#3 Measure your space and the furniture

Raghunandan Saraf, Founder and CEO of a luxury furniture brand says, "With regards to estimation, it is important to accurately measure the space in your home and the furniture." It is also important to understand if the size of the furniture permits convenient movement into your home. After all, you don't want to be stuck in a "Pivot, Pivot, Pivot" position like Ross.

#4 Don't pick beauty over quality

Mr. Ranawat says, "It is true that looks are very important when it comes to buying furniture but quality comes first." "One should not prioritize looks over the quality and durability of the furniture. Your first priority should be durability, then beauty - that's the smart way to go." "You can always find a combination of beauty and durability, you just have to search."

#5 Don't forget to compare

It is advisable to take your time shopping for furniture; don't grab the first thing you see. Also, keep a few options ahead of you. Check out various online stores, visit on-site stores to get ideas, and then come to a conclusion. This is how you can get the best value and find the one that is affordable and yet stylish.

#6 Don't purchase anything that is not on your list

While visiting furniture stores you may be tempted to purchase everything. Carefully scrutinize what you need, and what you want. Then, accordingly, make your purchase. If you are a compulsive shopper, you'd have to tone it down a bit when shopping for furniture. Just because you've seen a certain set-up at the store, you do not need to copy the same style.