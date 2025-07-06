Batters with highest aggregates in a Test match

Indian captain Shubman Gill scripted history with a record double-century in the 2nd Test against England at Edgbaston, Birmingham. Gill, who scored 269 in the first innings, followed it up with 161 in the second. He shattered multiple records. Notably, Gill recorded the highest Test match aggregate for an Indian batter. He overall has the second-highest aggregate in this regard.

#1 Graham Gooch: 456 runs vs India, Lord's, 1990 Former England batter Graham Gooch has the highest aggregate for a batter in a Test match. He scored 456 runs across two innings during the 1990 Lord's Test against India. Gooch slammed a record 333, guiding England to 653/4d in the first innings. The former England skipper scored 123 in the second innings. England later won the match by 247 runs.

#2 Shubman Gill: 430 runs vs England, Edgbaston, 2025 As mentioned, Gill is the second entrant on this list. His incredible 269 helped India post 587 against England at Edgbaston. Gill, who later scored 161, also became the second Indian to slam a double-hundred and a hundred in a Test. He aggregated 430 runs, the highest for an Indian batter in a Test. He went past Sunil Gavaskar (344 runs vs WI, 1971).