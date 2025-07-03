Shubman Gill joins elite list with centuries in successive Tests 

Indian captain Shubman Gill has made history by becoming only the second Indian skipper to score centuries in both the first and second Tests of a series in England. His unbeaten 114 on Day 1 at Edgbaston followed his earlier score of 147 at Headingley. This makes him the ninth visiting captain overall, and the second Indian after Mohammad Azharuddin (1990), to achieve this feat.

Captaincy debut Fourth Indian skipper with this record Gill's achievements as captain have come at a rapid pace. He is only the fourth Indian skipper to score centuries in his first two Tests as captain, after Virat Kohli, Vijay Hazare, and Sunil Gavaskar. He also became just the second Indian captain to score a century at Edgbaston, joining Kohli. Ravindra Jadeja, Sachin Tendulkar, and Rishabh Pant are the only other Indian centurions at this venue (Tests).

Batting prowess Third Indian captain with this record Gill has also become the third India captain to score hundreds in successive Tests against England, after Hazare (1951-52) and Azharuddin (1990). Meanwhile, this was Gill's 7th century in Test cricket. He also owns as many fifties. As per ESPNcricinfo, Gill now owns 4 Test tons against England (50s: 3). Overall, Gill has over 2,140 runs in Tests at 38-plus average. Notably, 900-plus of his runs have come in away matches (home of opposition).