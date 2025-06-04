What's the story

Virat Kohli, the star batsman of India and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), has compared his historic Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 triumph to Test cricket.

He rated it five levels below the longest format of the game.

RCB clinched their maiden IPL title by defeating Punjab Kings (PBKS) by six runs in the final at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on Tuesday.