IPL triumph '5 levels under' Test cricket: Virat Kohli
What's the story
Virat Kohli, the star batsman of India and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), has compared his historic Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 triumph to Test cricket.
He rated it five levels below the longest format of the game.
RCB clinched their maiden IPL title by defeating Punjab Kings (PBKS) by six runs in the final at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on Tuesday.
Emotional impact
Kohli rates IPL victory below Test cricket
The win ended an 18-year-long wait for both RCB and Kohli. The star batter was visibly emotional after realizing his dream.
After the historic win, Kohli was asked to compare the achievement with Test cricket, given that he had recently retired from the longest format.
Despite acknowledging this victory as one of his career highlights, he still rated it five levels below Tests.
Respect for format
Moment is right up there with best moments: Kohli
Kohli said, "This moment is right up there with the best moments I have had in my career, but it still marks five levels under Test cricket."
"That is how much I love Test cricket and that is how much I value Test cricket."
He urged young players to treat this format with respect.
The legendary batter stressed on the importance of performing well in Test cricket as a way to earn respect from people around the world.
Career highlights
Kohli's retirement from Test cricket
Kohli recently announced his retirement from Test cricket after playing 123 matches and scoring 9,230 runs with 30 centuries and 31 fifties.
His impressive record makes him one of the most successful Indian Test captains in history.
Under his captaincy, India won a historic Test series in Australia and came close to repeating the feat in England.
Match details
How RCB scripted history in IPL 2025 final
In the IPL 2025 final, RCB posted a total of 190/9 in their allotted overs.
Kohli was the top scorer for his team with a knock of 43 off 35 balls.
Krunal Pandya was named Player of the Match for his remarkable spell of 2/17 in four overs, helping RCB defend their score and win their maiden IPL title after three previous losses in finals.