What's the story

Mumbai Indians (MI) head coach Mahela Jayawardene has allayed fears over star batter Suryakumar Yadav's fitness.

The speculation arose after MI's thrilling 20-run win over Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2025 Eliminator on Friday.

Despite being a key player in MI's batting line-up this season, Yadav was seen getting some attention from physios during and after the match, raising concerns of a possible injury ahead of an important knockout clash against Punjab Kings (PBKS).