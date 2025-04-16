What's the story

Mumbai Indians (MI) are all set to clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 33rd match of IPL 2025.

The game will be played on April 17 at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Both the teams are struggling in the tournament and need to get back their campaign on track.

Both teams have several top players who can make maximum impact. We decode the player battles.