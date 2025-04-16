IPL 2025, MI vs SRH: Decoding the key player battles
What's the story
Mumbai Indians (MI) are all set to clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 33rd match of IPL 2025.
The game will be played on April 17 at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Both the teams are struggling in the tournament and need to get back their campaign on track.
Both teams have several top players who can make maximum impact. We decode the player battles.
#1
Mohammed Shami vs Rohit Sharma
Mohammed Shami comes into this contest after conceding the most expensive spell by an Indian bowler in IPL in SRH's previous clash against Punjab Kings.
On the other hand, Rohit Sharma has struggled to find his feet this season. He averages 11.20.
As per ESPNcricinfo, Shami has dismissed Rohit three times across 12 IPL innings.
Rohit has scored 65 runs against Shami at 21.66.
#2
Harshal Patel vs Suryakumar Yadav
Harshal Patel owns a sound record against MI in IPL. He averages 15.45, having taken 24 scalps from 14 games.
Harshal, who picked 4 scalps for SRH in their previous game against PBKS, will have his task cut out against Suryakumar Yadav.
Across 8 IPL innings, Suryakumar has scored 51 runs off 39 balls against Harshal (1 dismissal). His strike rate is 130.76.
#3
Trent Boult vs Travis Head
MI's Trent Boult is a shrewd customer in the powerplay, owning most IPL wickets in this phase.
Boult will be tested by the aggressive Travis Head, who is known for his explosive starts.
Across 2 IPL innings, Boult has bowled 17 balls to Head, conceding 20 runs (0 dismissals). The batter's strike rate is 117.64.
#4
Jasprit Bumrah vs Abhishek Sharma
Since making a comeback from a long injury layoff, MI's Jasprit Bumrah clocked 0/29 and 1/43 in his two appearances this season.
Meanwhile, SRH's Abhishek Sharma comes into this match on the back of a record-breaking 141 versus PBKS.
Bumrah has loved bowling to Abhishek. Across 4 innings, the southpaw has been dismissed twice, averaging 5.
Abhishek has scored 5 runs from 17 balls.