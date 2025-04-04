KKR were 106/4 when Rinku joined Iyer in the middle. The two batters started slowly before opening up.

In the 16th over, Mohammed Shami was targeted by the duo. Thereafter, Rinku slammed Harshal Patel for three successive fours.

Iyer then smashed 2 fours with Rinku slamming a six (18th over).

The 19th over saw Pat Cummins get smashed by Iyer before he was dismissed.