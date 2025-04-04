KKR's Rinku Singh shines in his 50th IPL outing: Stats
What's the story
Rinku Singh, a key personnel of the Kolkata Knight Riders, did a reasonable job for his side in his 50th Indian Premier League match.
Rinku scored a valuable 32*-run knock from 17 balls, sharing 91 runs alongside Venkatesh Iyer for the 5th wicket against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Match 15 of the IPL 2025 season at Eden Gardens.
KKR (200/6) beat SRH (102/10). Here's more.
Stand
A 91-run stand between Venkatesh Iyer and Rinku
KKR were 106/4 when Rinku joined Iyer in the middle. The two batters started slowly before opening up.
In the 16th over, Mohammed Shami was targeted by the duo. Thereafter, Rinku slammed Harshal Patel for three successive fours.
Iyer then smashed 2 fours with Rinku slamming a six (18th over).
The 19th over saw Pat Cummins get smashed by Iyer before he was dismissed.
Stats
Rinku owns 954 IPL runs at 30.77
As mentioned, Rinku ended up scoring 32* runs from 17 balls in his 50th IPL match.
He slammed four fours and a six. He struck at 188.24.
The Indian cricketer has raced to 954 IPL runs at 30.77 from 43 innings. He has struck at 143.67.
Rinku owns 4 fifties in the IPL. He has smoked 48 sixes and 73 fours.
Information
Rinku made his IPL debut for KKR in 2018
Rinku made his IPL debut in 2018. He impressed in the 2022 season, playing 7 matches and scoring 174 runs. In IPL 2023 and 2024, Rinku grew in stature, becoming an integral part. 2023 was his best year. He smashed 474 runs at 59.25.