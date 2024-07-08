Rinku Singh scripts a special record in T20Is: Key stats
A spirited show from India helped them comprehensively beat Zimbabwe in the 2nd T20I in Harare. While Abhishek Sharma's 100 and Ruturaj Gaikwad's 77* headlined the game, Rinku Singh also made a vital contribution (48* off 22 balls) as India finished at 234/2 while batting first. Notably, Rinku now owns the fourth-most sixes by an Indian batter in the final two overs in T20Is.
A brilliant hand from Rinku
Rinku arrived in the 15th over with the scorecard reading 147/2. He started off decently as his first 14 balls resulted in just 18 runs. However, things were different in the final two overs. The southpaw smashed two sixes off Blessing Muzarabani in the penultimate over before smashing Luke Jongwe for two maximums and a four in the final over.
Rinku joins list of elites
As per ESPNcricinfo, 18 of Rinku's 25 T20I sixes have come in the final two overs. Notably, the southpaw has tackled just 48 deliveries across nine innings in this regard. Only Hardik Pandya (32 sixes in 193 balls), Virat Kohli (24 sixes in 158 balls), and MS Dhoni (19 sixes in 258 balls) have more maximums in this regard among Indian batters.
Here are Rinku's overall T20I numbers
Rinku overall smoked two fours and five sixes during the second T20I. With this knock, he has raced to 404 runs from 17 T20Is since making his international debut in August last year. He averages an incredible 80.8, the best in T20I cricket among batters to have played at least 15 matches. The southpaw's strike rate is also a stunning 178.76.
Eight unbeaten scores in 13 innings
Rinku has played 13 innings in T20Is. He has been dismissed just five times (once in duck). His T20I scores so far - 38(21), 37*(15), 22*(14), 31*(9), 46(29), 6(8), 68*(39), 14(10), 16*(9), 9*(9), and 69*(39), 0(2), and 48*(22). Notably, his duck came in the opener of the ongoing series. 164 of his T20I runs have come in the final two overs (SR: 334.69).
How did the second T20I pan out?
India lost skipper Shubman Gill early (10/1), but Abhishek and Gaikwad led the restoration. The duo added a century-plus stand, guiding India past 140. Abhishek (100) fell right after completing his ton. Gaikwad and Rinku excelled, with India compiling 234/2 (20 overs). The duo scored 77* and 48* respectively. In response, Zimbabwe perished for 134 as Mukesh Kumar and Avesh Khan claimed three-fers.