In brief Simplifying... In brief Rinku Singh has made a name for himself in T20I cricket, smashing 18 of his 25 sixes in the final two overs.

He's joined the ranks of Hardik Pandya, Virat Kohli, and MS Dhoni in this regard.

With an average of 80.8 and a strike rate of 178.76, he's become a force to be reckoned with, contributing significantly to India's recent victory over Zimbabwe. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Rinku Singh scored a vital 48* against Zimbabwe (Source: X/@BCCI)

Rinku Singh scripts a special record in T20Is: Key stats

By Gaurav Tripathi 01:50 pm Jul 08, 202401:50 pm

What's the story A spirited show from India helped them comprehensively beat Zimbabwe in the 2nd T20I in Harare. ﻿While Abhishek Sharma's 100 and Ruturaj Gaikwad's 77* headlined the game, Rinku Singh also made a vital contribution (48* off 22 balls) as India finished at 234/2 while batting first. Notably, Rinku now owns the fourth-most sixes by an Indian batter in the final two overs in T20Is.

Knock

A brilliant hand from Rinku

Rinku arrived in the 15th over with the scorecard reading 147/2. He started off decently as his first 14 balls resulted in just 18 runs. However, things were different in the final two overs. The southpaw smashed two sixes off Blessing Muzarabani in the penultimate over before smashing Luke Jongwe for two maximums and a four in the final over.

Feat

Rinku joins list of elites

As per ESPNcricinfo, 18 of Rinku's 25 T20I sixes have come in the final two overs. Notably, the southpaw has tackled just 48 deliveries across nine innings in this regard. Only Hardik Pandya (32 sixes in 193 balls), Virat Kohli (24 sixes in 158 balls), and MS Dhoni (19 sixes in 258 balls) have more maximums in this regard among Indian batters.

Stats

Here are Rinku's overall T20I numbers

Rinku overall smoked two fours and five sixes during the second T20I. With this knock, he has raced to 404 runs from 17 T20Is since making his international debut in August last year. He averages an incredible 80.8, the best in T20I cricket among batters to have played at least 15 matches. The southpaw's strike rate is also a stunning 178.76.

Knocks

Eight unbeaten scores in 13 innings

Rinku has played 13 innings in T20Is. He has been dismissed just five times (once in duck). His T20I scores so far - 38(21), 37*(15), 22*(14), 31*(9), 46(29), 6(8), 68*(39), 14(10), 16*(9), 9*(9), and 69*(39), 0(2), and 48*(22). Notably, his duck came in the opener of the ongoing series. 164 of his T20I runs have come in the final two overs (SR: 334.69).

Summary

How did the second T20I pan out?

India lost skipper Shubman Gill early (10/1), but Abhishek and Gaikwad led the restoration. The duo added a century-plus stand, guiding India past 140. Abhishek (100) fell right after completing his ton. Gaikwad and Rinku excelled, with India compiling 234/2 (20 overs). The duo scored 77* and 48* respectively. In response, Zimbabwe perished for 134 as Mukesh Kumar and Avesh Khan claimed three-fers.