In brief Simplifying... In brief In the world of cricket, some memorable bowling performances have taken place in England vs West Indies Tests.

Notably, Curtly Ambrose's 5-wicket haul in 1990 and Angus Fraser's 3-wicket and 5-wicket performances in 1998 and 1994 respectively, left a lasting impact.

Roston Chase also shone in 2019, despite not taking any wickets, his bowling troubled the English batters.

These games were a testament to the bowlers' skill and the thrilling unpredictability of the sport. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Roston Chase features on this list (Source: X/@ICC)

England vs West Indies, Tests: Decoding best bowling figures

By Gaurav Tripathi 04:06 pm Jul 05, 202404:06 pm

What's the story England's home summer season will start with a three-match Test series against West Indies, starting on July 10 at the Lord's. Trent Bridge and Edgbaston will host the second and third match, respectively. Ben Stokes has led the Test team well in recent years. WI will enter as underdogs. Here are the bowlers with the best bowling figures in WI-ENG Tests.

#1

Curtly Ambrose - 8/45 in Bridgetown, 1990

Pace-bowling legend Curtly Ambrose was a menace against England in the longest format. He claimed 8/45 in 22.4 overs in the fourth innings of the 1990 Bridgetown Test. England, who were chasing 356, never really looked in the hunt as Ambrose struck at regular intervals. The star pacer dismissed three batters for ducks as the visitors were folded for just 191.

#2

Angus Fraser - 8/53 in Port of Spain, 1998

Responding to England's first innings score of 214 in the 1998 Port of Spain Test, WI were folded for just 191 thanks to Angus Fraser. The right-arm pacer brought out his A-game when the ball got slightly old. He struck at regular intervals to finish with 8/53 in 16.1 overs. Despite his brilliance, the Caribbean team registered a three-wicket win.

#3

Roston Chase - 8/60 in Bridgetown, 2019

Off-spinner Roston Chase tormented the England batters in the final innings of the 2019 Bridgetown Test. Chasing a massive 628, England were 1/134 when Chase dismissed Rory Burns for 84. He later claimed the key wicket of Joe Root as well. Chase then ran through the lower order to finish with 8/60 in 21.4 overs. England were eventually folded for 246.

#4

Angus Fraser - 8/75 in Bridgetown, 1994

Fraser troubled the WI batters in the 1994 Bridgetown game as well. It was the second innings of the game as Fraser didn't allow the top-order batters to convert their starts. He dismissed four of the top-five batters. Fraser later ran through the tail to finish with 8/75 in 28.5 overs. WI were folded for 304 as England eventually won by 208 runs.