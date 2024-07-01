In brief Simplifying... In brief The West Indies, England, and India are the only teams to have won the T20 World Cup multiple times.

The West Indies clinched their titles in 2012 and 2016, England in 2010 and 2022, and India in 2007 and 2024.

Notably, India and South Africa hold the record for the most wins in T20 World Cups, with eight victories each.

India won their second T20 World Cup title after beating South Africa (Image source: X/@BCCI)

ICC T20 World Cup: Here are teams with multiple titles

By Parth Dhall 07:17 pm Jul 01, 2024

What's the story India defeated South Africa in a scintillating final to claim the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup title. The Men in Blue successfully defended 176 in a game that went down to the wire. With this, India became the third side to secure multiple T20 World Cup titles. They join the West Indies and England in this regard. Have a look at their run.

West Indies: 2012 and 2016

In 2016, West Indies became the first-ever side to claim multiple T20 World Cup titles. Carlos Brathwaite's four successive sixes in the final over helped the Windies seal an uncanny run-chase against England in Kolkata. In the 2012 final (Colombo), WI defended a mere 137 after bowling out Sri Lanka for 101. Daren Sammy became the first-ever captain to win two T20 WC titles.

England: 2010 and 2022

England were crowned champions of the third T20 World Cup edition in 2010. They defeated arch-rivals Australia in the final in Bridgetown, where they chased down 148 in 17 overs. Craig Kieswetter smashed a 49-ball 63. Twelve years later, England, under Jos Buttler, beat Pakistan in the 2022 T20 World Cup final in Melbourne. They chased down 138 in 19 overs.

India: 2007 and 2024

As mentioned, India have become the third side to win multiple T20 World Cup titles. A spirited Team India under a young Mahendra Singh Dhoni went on to win the inaugural edition in 2007. They beat Pakistan in the final in Johannesburg. Seventeen years later, Rohit led India to their second title as they beat South Africa in Barbados.

Eight wins in T20 World Cups

India and South Africa won eight matches each in T20 World Cups, the joint-most by a side in the tournament. Before this, Sri Lanka (2009), Australia (2010), and Australia (2021) won six matches each.