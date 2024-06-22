In brief Simplifying... In brief In the England vs South Africa T20Is, Jonny Bairstow leads the pack with 501 runs, becoming the first to cross the 500-run mark.

Close on his heels is England's Jos Buttler with 498 runs, followed by South Africa's Quinton de Kock with 405 runs, and retired player Eoin Morgan with 402 runs.

These four players are the only ones to have scored over 400 runs in this high-profile rivalry.

Quinton de Kock surpassed 400 runs versus England (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

Batters with 400-plus runs in England vs South Africa T20Is

By Rajdeep Saha 01:16 am Jun 22, 202401:16 am

What's the story Quinton de Kock became the first South African batter to surpass 400 runs against England in T20Is. He attained the mark during his knock of 65 in a crucial ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8, Group 2 clash at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia. Here we decode batters with 400-plus runs in England vs South Africa T20Is.

#1

Jonny Bairstow - 501 runs*

England's Jonny Bairstow became the first batter in England vs South Africa T20Is to clock 500-plus runs during the Super 8 clash. He scored 16 from 20 balls. As per ESPNcricinfo, in 16 T20Is, Bairstow owns 501 runs versus the Proteas at an average of 41.75. He has hit four fifties and owns the most number of fours (47).

#2

Jos Buttler - 498 runs*

England skipper Jos Buttler is second in the list of batters in terms of most runs in ENG-SA T20Is. Buttler, who scored a 20-ball 17 in the Super 8 contest, owns 498 runs from 21 matches at 31.12. His strike rate is 155.14. The wicketkeeper-batter has slammed three fifties. He is the second player after Bairstow with 40-plus fours. He has the joint-most sixes.

#3

Quinton de Kock - 405 runs*

De Kock's 65 was laced with four fours and four sixes (SR: 171.05). He owns 405 runs at 31.15 versus England. This was his 3rd fifty against England. He surpassed AB de Villiers (390) in terms of most runs by SA batters against England. He became the first SA batter to surpass 2,500 T2I runs (2,528). He also went past 100 T20I sixes (102).

#4

Eoin Morgan - 402 runs

Former England captain Eoin Morgan is the only retired player in this list. He is one of the 4 batters with 400-plus runs in this high-profile rivalry between the two teams. Morgan appeared in 19 matches against SA, scoring 402 runs at 30.92 (SR: 147.25). He struck three fifties and is the third-highest six-hitter (20) after Buttler/de Kock (24 each) and Bairstow (21).