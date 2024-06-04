Next Article

Curran features twice on this list (Source: X/@ICC)

T20 WC: Decoding the best bowling figures for England

By Gaurav Tripathi 03:05 pm Jun 04, 202403:05 pm

What's the story The 2024 ICC T20 World Cup scheduled in the West Indies and USA is up and running. England will begin their campaign with the game against Scotland at the Kensington Oval on June 4. The Brits, who beat Pakistan in the 2022 final, would want to defend their title. Here are the best spells by England bowlers in a T20 WC match.

#4

Sam Curran - 3/12 versus Pakistan, 2022

England all-rounder Sam Curran took three vital wickets against Pakistan in the 2022 T20 WC final in Melbourne. The left-arm pacer drew the first blood for England by sending back Mohammad Rizwan. The former came back to dismiss Shan Masood and Mohammad Nawaz. His 3/12 in four overs meant Pakistan were restricted to 137/8. England later won by five wickets.

#3

Chris Jordan - 4/28 versus Sri Lanka, 2016

Chris Jordan delivered a fine spell against Sri Lanka in the 2016 game in Delhi. He dismissed Dinesh Chandimal in his first over as SL suffered an early blow while chasing 172. Jordan was also brilliant in the death overs as the likes of Thisara Perera, Dasun Shanaka, and Rangana Herath fell to him. His 4/28 powered England to a 10-run triumph.

#2

Adil Rashid - 4/2 versus West Indies, 2021

West Indies just couldn't get going in the 2021 T20 World Cup encounter against England in Dubai. They slumped to 42/6 before leg-spinner Adil Rashid wiped out their tail. He stopped Kieron Pollard, Andre Russell, Ravi Rampaul, and Obed McCoy from going big. WI were bowled out for 55 before England easily chased it down and claimed a six-wicket triumph. Rashid finsished with 4/2.

#1

Sam Curran - 5/10 versus Afghanistan, 2022

Curran is the only England bowler with a T20 WC fifer. He was sensational versus Afghanistan in a 2022 T20 WC game in Perth. He picked 5/10 from 3.4 overs as he sent back the likes of Ibrahim Zadran, Usman Ghani, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, and Fazalhaq Farooqi. Curran's brilliance meant Afghanistan were folded for 112. England eventually won by five wickets.