Warner owns the most 50-plus scores in the tournament's history for Australia (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

ICC T20 World Cup: Australian batters with most 50-plus scores

By Rajdeep Saha 10:21 pm Jun 01, 202410:21 pm

What's the story Australia are one of the favorite teams to clinch the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup title. In addition to tasting glory in 2021, the Aussies have reached two semi-finals besides being one-time runners-up across eight editions. Australia have always boasted several top batters at the T20 World Cup. Here we decode Australian batters with most 50-plus scores in the global T20 tournament.

David Warner

David Warner - 6 fifty-plus scores

David Warner, who is Australia's highest scorer at ICC T20 World Cup, also owns the most 50-plus scores in the tournament's history. Warner has smashed six fifty-plus scores. Notably, Warner is Australia's highest individual scorer in T20 World Cups (89*). The southpaw owns 806 runs from 34 matches at 25.18. He has struck at 133.22. He has smashed the most fours and joint-most sixes.

Shane Watson

Shane Watson - 5 fifty-plus scores

Former legend Shane Watson is next on the list. He smashed five fifty-plus scores in the coveted tournament. Watson hit five fifty-plus scores with the best of 81. The star player is Australia's second-highest scorer at the T20 World Cup. He hit 537 runs from 24 matches at 28.26. He struck at 140.94. He shares the record of hitting the joint-most sixes alongside Warner.

Matthew Hayden

Matthew Hayden - 4 fifty-plus scores

Matthew Hayden slammed four fifty-plus scores for the Aussies in the global ICC tournament. Hayden featured in a solitary T20 World Cup back in 2007. He amassed 265 runs at an average worth 88.33. He struck at 144.80. Hayden's best score in the edition was an unbeaten 73. He smashed 32 fours and 10 sixes.

Aaron Finch

Aaron Finch - 3 fifty-plus scores

Aaron Finch led Australia to their maiden T20 World Cup title in 2021. The former opening batter went on to register three fifty-plus scores with the best of 71 at the T20 World Cup. Finch represented his nation in 16 matches, scoring 458 runs. He averaged 30.53 and his strike rate read 119.27. In addition to 40 fours, the opener also smoked 20 maximums.