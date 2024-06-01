Next Article

T20 World Cup: Presenting Australia's highest individual scorers

What's the story Australia are among the favorites to clinch the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup title. Besides tasting the glory in 2021, the Aussies have reached two semi-finals besides being one-time runners-up across eight editions. They will fight for their second title under Mitchell Marsh's leadership this year. On the same note, we decode the highest individual scores for Australia at the T20 World Cup.

#4

Mitchell Marsh: 77* vs NZ, 2021 final

Chasing 173 in the 2021 final against New Zealand, Australia were powered by David Warner and Marsh in Dubai. While Warner departed for 50, Marsh returned unbeaten on 77 off 50 balls (6 fours and 4 sixes). The latter later stitched a valuable 66-run partnership with Glenn Maxwell. Marsh was eventually adjudged the Player of the Match as Australia tasted glory.

#3

Shane Watson - 81 versus Pakistan, 2010

Pakistan bowlers faced Shane Watson's wrath in the 2010 game in Gros Islet. The Australian opener was at his destructive best as he found boundaries for fun. Watson, who looked set for a ton, departed in the 17th over after scoring a 49-ball 81 (7 fours, 4 sixes). The Aussies posted 191/10 while batting first before restricting Pakistan to 157/10.

#2

Cameron White - 85* versus Sri Lanka, 2010

Cameron White played an innings of character in the 2010 T20 WC game versus Sri Lanka in Bridgetown. The dasher arrived with the scorecard reading 30/4. While White was a bit watchful at the start, he later scored boundaries for fun. He made an unbeaten 49-ball 85 (6 fours, 6 sixes) as Australia posted 168/5 and later won by 81 runs.

#1

David Warner - 89* versus West Indies, 2021

A stunning knock by Warner helped Australia beat West Indies in the 2021 T20 WC game in Abu Dhabi. Chasing 158, the Aussies broke no sweat as Warner was at his destructive best. He tormented the Caribbean bowlers with an unbeaten 56-ball 89 (9 fours, 4 sixes). The senior opener was supported by Marsh (53) as Australia (161/2) crossed the line in 16.2 overs).