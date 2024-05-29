Next Article

Virat Kohli is the only player with over 300 runs against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup

Batters with most runs against Pakistan in T20 World Cup

By Parth Dhall 01:26 pm May 29, 202401:26 pm

What's the story The 2024 ICC T20 World Cup scheduled in the Caribbean and USA is set to begin on June 1. Pakistan, who finished as the runners-up in 2022, eye another successful campaign this time. Over the years, their star-studded bowling line-ups have troubled the greatest sides. However, some batters have aced this challenge. Here are the batters with most runs against Pakistan in T20 WCs.

#1

Virat Kohli: 308 runs

Virat Kohli remains the only player to have scored over 300 runs against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup. Kohli averages an uncanny 308.00 against the Men in Green with four fifty-plus scores. His scores in the tournament against Pakistan read 78*, 36*, 55*, 57, and 82*. Kohli powered India to an incredible win in their last T20 WC match against Pakistan at MCG.

#2

Shakib Al Hasan: 220 runs

Interestingly, Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan is the only other player with over 200 runs against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup. He follows Kohli on this list with 220 runs from six games at 44.00. His tally includes two half-centuries. Shakib has a strike-rate of 136.64 against Pakistan (21 fours and 7 sixes). He has returned unbeaten once.

#3

Michael Hussey: 168 runs

Michael Hussey, known as 'Mr Cricket', is the highest run-scorer for Australia against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup. He leads the list with 168 runs from four matches at an astronomical average of 84.00. The left-handed batter owns two fifties. Hussey's blistering 24-ball 60* against Pakistan in the 2010 T20 WC semi-final led Australia to a thrilling win. However, Australia lost the final.

#4

Shane Watson: 153 runs

Former Australia all-rounder Shane Watson racked up 153 runs from five T20 World Cup matches at 38.25 against Pakistan between 2010 and 2016. Pakistan bowlers faced Shane Watson's wrath in the 2010 game in Gros Islet. Watson, who looked set for a ton, departed after scoring a 49-ball 81 (7 fours and 4 sixes). Australia posted 191 before restricting Pakistan to 157.