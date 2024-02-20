Rizwan enters his 250th T20 match with 7,225 runs

Mohammad Rizwan completes 250 appearances in T20 cricket: Decoding stats

What's the story Pakistan's star wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan has completed 250 appearances in T20 cricket. Match 5 of the 2024 Pakistan Super League (PSL) between Multan Sultans and Islamabad United marked his milestone match. The Sultans skipper would want to celebrate the occasion with a match-winning knock. Notably, Rizwan is among Pakistan's successful batters in the 20-over format. Here we look at his stats.

Over 7,000 runs in the format

Rizwan enters his 250th T20 match with 7,225 runs with the help of 60 fifties and two tons. Shoaib Malik (13,159), Babar Azam (9,994), and Mohammad Hafeez (7,946) are the only Pakistan internationals with more runs than Rizwan in the format. His average of 43.26 is only second to Babar (43.83) among batters with at least 1,000 T20 runs. Rizwan's strike rate reads 126.28.

Fourth-most runs as keeper in T20 cricket

As per ESPNcricinfo, 6,624 of Rizwan's T20 runs have come as a designated wicket-keeper at 44.16. Only South Africa's Quinton de Kock (8,524), England's Jos Buttler (7,721), and India's MS Dhoni (6,999) have more runs in this regard.

Fourth-most runs in PSL history

Rizwan recently became the fourth batter to complete 2,000 PSL runs. Playing his 73rd game, he has raced to 2,007 runs with the help of 16 fifties and a ton. Only Babar (3,003), Fakhar Zaman (2,387), and Malik (2,135) own more PSL runs. Rizwan's average of 42.7 is only second to Babar (44.16) among batters with at least 700 runs (SR: 128.32).

Second-most T20I runs for Pakistan

Rizwan has hammered 2,981 runs in 90 T20Is at 48.86 with 26 half-centuries and a solitary century (SR: 127.55). Babar (3,698) is the only Pakistan batter with more T20I runs. Rizwan's T20I average of 48.86 is only second to Virat Kohli (51.75) among batters with at least 1,000 runs. The former's tally of 2,784 T20I runs is the most for a designated keeper.