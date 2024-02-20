Rishabh Pant missed the IPL 2023 season

Rishabh Pant to play IPL 2024 as pure batter: Details

By Gaurav Tripathi 06:06 pm Feb 20, 202406:06 pm

What's the story As per the latest development, Rishabh Pant will play the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) as a pure batter. Though he has shown significant improvement lately, the Delhi Capitals team management does not want him to keep wickets. According to Cricbuzz, the southpaw has been actively involved in a warm-up game in Alur, near Bengaluru. This is Pant's first match after a long time.

Next Article

Context

Why does this story matter?

Pant, the designated DC skipper, has been India's first-choice wicketkeeper-batter across formats for the last few years. However, the deadly car crash forced him to miss several marquee events, including IPL 2023. Pant met with a fatal car accident while driving near Roorkee on December 30, 2022. He sustained several cuts and fractures throughout his body. Pant has shown exemplary tenacity and grit thereafter.

Report

Pant to play IPL 2024 as pure batter

As per the report, Pant can bat and run with the same agility as his mobility has not been hindered. However, the DC team management has decided to keep Pant free from the wicket-keeping duties. Hence, Pant will play IPL 2024 as a pure batter if he gets clearance from the National Cricket Academy (NCA).

DC

A boost for DC

Pant returning to the field will be a big boost for DC as he could be the middle-order dasher that they needed desperately. His captaincy and fearless approach on the field will certainly bolster the franchise. Notably, DC head coach Ricky Ponting, on February 7, stated that Pant is "confident of playing the entirety of this year's IPL".

Statement

Pant confident of playing IPL 2024: Ponting

"Rishabh is very confident that he's going to be right to play. In what capacity, we're not quite sure yet. You would have seen all the social media stuff, he's up and running well," said Ponting. "In saying that we're only six weeks away from the first game as well. We're not sure if we'll get wicketkeeping out of him this year."

Stats

A look at Pant's IPL numbers

Ever since making his debut in IPL 2016, Pant has always featured for Delhi. Overall, he has played in 98 IPL clashes, amassing 2,838 runs at an average of 34.61. The wicket-keeper dasher has hammered 15 fifties and a solitary ton in the competition (SR: 147.97). Pant has captained DC in 30 IPL matches while guiding them to 16 wins.