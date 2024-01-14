IPL 2024: Decoding the most expensive signings in DC's history

1/6

Sports 2 min read

IPL 2024: Decoding the most expensive signings in DC's history

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 07:50 pm Jan 14, 202407:50 pm

Yuvraj Singh remains the costliest buy ever for the Delhi Capitals (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

Delhi Capitals have been one of the underachieving franchises in the Indian Premier League. They have made some crucial signings at the auction table over the years but most of them haven't worked out for them. DC's top signings at the IPL 2024 auction were Harry Brook, Jhye Richardson, and Kumar Kushagra among many others. Meanwhile, we decode their five most expensive signings.

2/6

Delhi Capitals went all in for Glenn Maxwell

Delhi Capitals acquired Australian dasher Glenn Maxwell for a whopping Rs. 9 crore in the 2018 IPL auction. The Capitals paid the hefty fee for his power hitting but the all-rounder failed to live up to the lofty expectations. In 12 matches, Maxwell could only score 169 runs at a paltry average of 14.08 while claiming five wickets at an economy of 8.25.

3/6

Delhi Capitals made a big investment in Kevin Pietersen

Kevin Pietersen was the biggest investment for Delhi Capitals ahead of the 2014 IPL. They signed the Englishman for Rs. 9 crore. Pietersen, earlier featured for DC in the 2012 IPL, scoring 305 runs at a strike rate of 147. He also slammed a 103*. However, Pietersen struggled in his second stint, amassing 294 runs at 29.40 with a strike rate of 126.18.

4/6

Delhi Capitals broke the bank for Shardul Thakur

Delhi Capitals went big after Shardul Thakur ahead of the 2022 IPL for a massive Rs. 10.75 crore. The all-rounder has had fruitful spells with Chennai Super Kings previously and therefore DC splashed the cash on Shardul. The 32-year-old claimed 15 wickets and scored 120 runs in IPL 2022. But wasn't enough as he was traded to Kolkata Knight Riders in the following season.

5/6

DC went big for Dinesh Karthik

Dinesh Karthik has featured for six different IPL teams over the years. Karthik started his IPL journey for Delhi before returning to Delhi Capitals again in 2014. He was the most expensive acquisition at Rs. 12.5 crore. Playing 14 matches, he hammered 325 runs at 23.21 with a 125.96 strike rate, including three fifties. His performances were not good enough to justify his price.

6/6

Yuvraj Singh is DC's most expensive signing

Delhi acquired Yuvraj Singh for a mammoth Rs. 16 crore ahead of the IPL 2015. While the all-rounder's inclusion made everyone's heads turn, he couldn't reflect that on the field. The all-rounder featured in 14 matches compiling 248 runs at a paltry average of 19.07 including two fifties. Yuvraj returned with one wicket in IPL 2015. They released him in the following season.