DC vs PBKS: Harpreet Brar claims match-winning spell of 4/30

Brar was responsible for DC's collapse (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Punjab Kings defeated Delhi Capitals by 31 runs in the 59th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season on Saturday. Harpreet Brar stood tall for the visitors, picking 4/30 from his four overs. DC were 69/0 at one stage before surrendering the tie after PBKS posted 167/7. Brar was responsible for DC's collapse, handing his side a massive win. Here's more.

Four wickets for Brar

Left-arm spinner Brar was introduced in the third over and he conceded 13 runs. Shikhar Dhawan turned back to Brar right after the powerplay. After being welcomed with a four by Phil Salt, Brar bowled a quicker ball that came in quickly as the latter was bowled. Brar picked two wickets from his third over, including Warner's. A turning ball then castled Manish Pandey.

3rd PBKS bowler to claim a four-fer versus Delhi

Brar claimed his maiden four-wicket haul. In 26 IPL games, Brar now has 18 scalps at 30.72. He is now the third PBKS bowler to claim a four-fer versus Delhi in the IPL after Sandeep Sharma and Sam Curran.