IPL 2023, CSK vs PBKS: Here is the statistical preview

Apr 29, 2023

Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings will look to return to winning ways as they meet in Match 41 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL). The MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai will host this duel on Sunday (April 29). Both teams have played eight games so far with CSK winning five and PBKS clinching four. Here we look at the statistical preview.

A look at the head-to-head record

CSK and PBKS have been involved in some thrillers in the past. The four-time champions are ahead in terms of the head-to-head record, having won 15 of the 27 games. The remaining 12 games went in PBKS's favor. At the MA Chidambaram Stadium, CSK have defeated the Mohali-based side four times in six meetings. Last season, however, PBKS defeated MS Dhoni's men twice.

Here are the stadium stats

The track in Chennai has been on the neutral side as batters can gather big runs in powerplay overs. Spinners can be impactful later on. Teams batting first have won two of their three games here this season. Overall, chasing teams have won 41 of the 70 games here. 8.16 reads the average first-innings run rate. CSK boast 42 wins in 59 games here.

Dhoni to join Raina on this list

MS Dhoni requires 35 runs to complete 4,500 IPL runs for CSK. He would become the second batter after Suresh Raina (4,687) to get this milestone. Notably, Dhoni's average and strike rate in 212 IPL games for CSK read 40.59 and 137.25, respectively. Though the veteran wicketkeeper-batter has faced just 31 balls this season, he has returned with 61 runs (SR: 196.77).

Shikhar Dhawan closing in on 6,500 IPL runs

PBKS skipper Shikhar Dhawan would like to get back among runs, having managed just one in his last outing. He requires just 22 runs to become the second batter after Virat Kohli (6,957) to complete 6,500 runs in IPL. Dhawan has done exceedingly well this season, having hammered 234 runs in five games at a brilliant strike rate of 145.34.

Here are the other approaching milestones

Ravi Bishnoi is three scalps away from completing 50 wickets in IPL. Sam Curran (1,990) can touch the 2,000-run mark in the 20-over format. Sikandar Raza (3,461) can get to 3,500 runs in T20 cricket. Ravindra Jadeja is five maximums away from completing 100 IPL sixes. The in-form Shivam Dube (924) can touch the 1,000-run mark in IPL.