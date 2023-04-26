Sports

IPL 2023: Roy, Rana guide KKR to 200/5 against RCB

Rana led KKR from the front with a 48-run knock (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Astonishing knocks from Jason Roy and Nitish Rana drove Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to 200/5 against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) season at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Roy shone with another half-century, while Rana (48) and Venkatesh Iyer (31) stitched a significant partnership. Rinku Singh (18*) and David Wiese (12*) helped the Knight Riders get to the 200-run mark.

A flying start for KKR

Roy and N Jagadeesan opened for KKR after RCB elected to field. They became the sixth opening pair for them in eight matches this season (12th since IPL 2022). While Jagadeesan remained watchful, Roy was all guns blazing in the Powerplay. The latter smoked four sixes off Shahbaz Ahmed to end this phase. The Knight Riders were 66/0 after six overs.

KKR were flawless in Powerplay

As per Cricbuzz, KKR registered their highest PP score this season. They surpassed their previous-best score of 62/3 against SRH at Eden Gardens. This was the first time KKR did not lose a wicket in the first six overs in the ongoing IPL season. Interestingly, KKR had lost at least two wickets in this phase in each of their first seven matches.

Roy slams a 22-ball fifty

Roy, who has been in blazing form, notched up a 22-ball half-century in the eighth over. The England batter whacked his second consecutive fifty after slamming a 26-ball 61 against Chennai Super Kings. Roy now has four half-centuries in the cash-rich league. The 32-year-old ended up scoring 56 off 29 balls, a knock laced with 4 fours and 5 sixes.

A fruitful partnership for KKR

Venkatesh and Rana took over after the Knight Riders were reduced to 88/2 in 9.6 overs. The duo shared an 80-run stand, propelling them past 160 in the middle overs. The KKR skipper smashed 48 off 21 balls with the help of 3 fours and 4 sixes. Iyer assisted Rana with a 26-ball 31 (3 fours).

A look at other notable performers

Rinku, who has played some impactful knocks this season, dished out another fine finish. He slammed a 7-ball 16 toward the end (2 fours, 1 six). Mohammed Siraj dismissed the dangerous Andre Russell (1) on the final ball of the penultimate over. Wanindu Hasaranga was the pick of RCB's bowlers (2/24). Meanwhile, Vijaykumar Vyshak also impressed with a couple of wickets.